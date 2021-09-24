Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro have been unveiled as two new mid-range smartphones by the Chinese company. Both new Huawei phones carry quad rear cameras and come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro also come with 120Hz OLED displays that offer up to 300Hz touch sampling rate. In terms of differences between the two, the Huawei Nova 9 Pro carries dual selfie cameras and 100W fast charging. The Huawei Nova 9 on the other hand has a single selfie camera and 66W charging. The Huawei Nova 9 Pro also features a larger display over the one available on the Nova 9.

Huawei Nova 9, Nova 9 Pro price

Huawei Nova 9 price begins at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,800) for the base 128GB storage variant. There is also a 256GB storage option that is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,200). In contrast, the Huawei Nova 9 Pro is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the 128GB storage model and CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 44,500) for the 256GB variant. Both phones are currently available for pre-orders in China, with their sale date set for September 29. There are Black, Blue, Green, and Purple colour options to choose from.

Details about the global availability and pricing of the Huawei Nova 9 series are yet to be announced.

Huawei Nova 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 9 runs on HarmonyOS 2 that is based on Android Open Source Project (AOSP) but not the Android operating system that you usually get on a traditional smartphone. The custom platform comes preloaded with features including multi-camera shooting, cross-device file management, and better connectivity with other Huawei devices, such as smartwatches and tablets. The Huawei Nova 9 also features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED display that comes with curved edges and offers a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display also delivers up to 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate, as well as P3 wide colour gamut.

Huawei Nova 9 features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ OLED display

Photo Credit: Huawei

Under the hood, Huawei Nova 9 has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with Adreno 642L GPU and 8GB of RAM as standard.

The Huawei Nova 9 carries a quad rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The rear camera setup also carries a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter, coupled with an LED flash. The Huawei Nova 9 also comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

Huawei has provided 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options with the Nova 9. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also includes an array of sensors that comprise an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Huawei Nova 9 packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 66W Super Fast Charge through the given wired charger. Besides, the phone measures 160x73.7x7.77mm and weighs 175 grams.

Huawei Nova 9 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 9 Pro also runs on HarmonyOS 2 — just like the Nova 9. However, the Pro version comes with the larger 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,236x2,676) pixels OLED display. The screen comes with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. Huawei has provided the Snapdragon 778G SoC, coupled with Adreno 642L GPU and 8GB of RAM.

Huawei Nova 9 Pro carries a larger, 6.72-inch full-HD+ OLED display

Photo Credit: Huawei

In terms of optics, the Huawei Nova 9 Pro has the same quad rear camera setup that is available on the Nova 9. This means that you'll get a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Huawei Nova 9 Pro carries the dual selfie camera setup at the front. It includes a 32-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.4 aperture and a 32-megapixel portrait shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera setup is also paired with an artificial intelligence (AI) backed image stabilisation.

The Huawei Nova 9 Pro comes with 128GB and 256GB storage options. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Huawei has provided a 4,000mAh battery that supports 100W Super Fast Charge using the bundled charger. The Nova 9 Pro also measures 163.4x74.4x7.97mm and weighs 186 grams.