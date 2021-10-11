Technology News
Huawei Nova Series Global Launch Set for October 21, Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro Expected

Huawei Nova 9 and Huawei Nova 9 Pro have same quad rear camera setup

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 11 October 2021 17:43 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei Romania

Huawei Nova 9 and Huawei Nova 9 Pro pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro debuted in September
  • Huawei Nova 8i was launched in July in Malaysia
  • Huawei is running a contest till October 20

Huawei Nova series smartphones are set to officially launch globally on October 21, the Chinese company has announced via its official Romanian website. The company had announced a launch event in Vienna, Austria, and at the time, what was being launched was not known. Now, at least the Nova series has been confirmed for the date. The rumour mill suggests that the company may unveil Huawei Nova 9, Huawei Nova 9 Pro, and a few other smartphones that it launched over the past few months in various markets.

The smartphone in the banner of Huawei Romania's official website looks like the Huawei Nova 9 and Huawei 9 Pro. There is a quad rear camera setup which resembles the rear camera module of these smartphones that were launched in September in China. It is also speculated that the company may also launch other smartphones, which include Huawei Nova 8i launched in Malaysia earlier this year, and Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition which made its debut in July in China.

Huawei Nova 9 and Huawei 9 Pro specifications

Both Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro dual-SIM (Nano) smartphones run on HarmonyOS 2 that is based on Android Open Source Project (AOSP). The Huawei Nova 9 features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED display with curved edges. The pro variant gets a larger 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,236x2,676) pixels OLED display. Both handsets deliver up to 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate, as well as P3 wide colour gamut. Under the hood, both models get the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with 8GB of RAM.

The Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro carry the same quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The rear camera setup also carries a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter, coupled with an LED flash. As far as front camera is concerned, the Huawei Nova 9 comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Huawei Nova 9 Pro carries the dual selfie camera setup that includes a 32-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 32-megapixel portrait shooter.

Both the devices have been provided with 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The onboard sensors comprise an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor on both handsets. While the Huawei Nova 9 packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 66W Super Fast Charge, the Huawei 9 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery with 100W Super Fast Charge.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Huawei Nova 9

Display 6.57-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Huawei Nova 9 Pro

Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
Resolution 1236x2676 pixels
Comments

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
