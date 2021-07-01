Technology News
Huawei Nova 8i Full Specifications, Design Revealed via Company Site Ahead of Launch

Huawei Nova 8i is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC and supports 66W FastCharge technology.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 July 2021 17:54 IST
Huawei Nova 8i Full Specifications, Design Revealed via Company Site Ahead of Launch

Huawei Nova 8i will launch in three colour options - Moonlight Silver, Interstellar Blue, Starry Black

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 8i packs a 4,300mAh battery
  • Huawei Nova 8i features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display
  • Huawei Nova 8i has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Huawei Nova 8i has gone live on the official Malaysian online store ahead of its launch, which is expected next week. Although the phone has not been officially announced, details such as its full specifications and its design have been revealed thanks to a listing on the official company website. However, its pricing and availability were not included in the listing. Huawei Nova 8i will be an offshoot of the Huawei Nova 8 launched in December last year. It is listed to come with a quad camera setup, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and support 66W fast charging. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.

Huawei Nova 8i launch details

GizmoChina reports that the Huawei Nova 8i will launch in Malaysia on July 7. Ahead of the official launch, the phone has been listed on the online store, revealing everything there is about the phone. Its pricing and availability will likely be announced on the launch day.

Huawei Nova 8i has a pill-shaped cut out for the selfie camera up front, placed on the top left corner of the screen. There is a circle-shaped camera module at the back which houses four sensors and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone will launch in three colour options - Moonlight Silver, Interstellar Blue, Starry Black.

Huawei Nova 8i specifications

The company site has listed full specification details of the Huawei Nova 8i ahead of the launch. The phone runs on EMUI 11 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) display with 94.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB.

There is a quad camera setup on the Huawei Nova 8i that includes a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel sensors at the back. Up front, the phone has a 16-megapixel main camera on board for selfies and video calls.

Huawei Nova 8i packs a 4,300mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on board. Huawei says the phone can get charged up to 60 percent in 17 minutes, and fully charged in 38 minutes. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4 GHz/5 GHz, Wi-Fi Direct support, Bluetooth v5, and more.

Huawei Nova 8i

Huawei Nova 8i

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Huawei Nova 8i, Huawei Nova 8i Specifications, Huawei
Tasneem Akolawala
