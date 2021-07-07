Huawei Nova 8i has been launched officially in Malaysia after being listed on the company site for a week. The phone has a pill-shaped cutout in the front, a quad camera setup on the back placed inside a circular-shaped module, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Huawei Nova 8i is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The phone also comes in varied gradient finishes and is up for pre-orders in the Malaysian market.

Huawei Nova 8i price, availability

The new Huawei Nova 8i is priced in Malaysia at MYR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 23,300) for the lone 8GB + 128GB storage model. The phone has been launched in Interstellar Blue, Moonlight Silver, and Starry Black colour options. It is up for pre-orders on the company site starting today, until July 21. Pre-order offers include gifts worth MYR 260 (roughly Rs 4,600). It entails an entertainment gift package, three months of VIP subscription to Huawei Music, one month of VIP access to Huawei Video, and one-month 200GB Huawei Cloud Storage.

Huawei Nova 8i specifications

Huawei Nova 8i runs on EMUI 11, based on Android 10. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) TFT LCD display with 94.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB.

There is a quad rear camera setup on Huawei Nova 8i that includes a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.9 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.4 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Huawei Nova 8i packs a 4,300mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge fast charging support. Huawei says the phone can be charged up to 60 percent in 17 minutes and fully charged in 38 minutes. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4 GHz/5 GHz, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi Direct support, Bluetooth v5, and more.