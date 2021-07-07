Technology News
Huawei Nova 8i With 66W Fast Charging, 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Nova 8i is up for pre-orders starting today till July 21.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 July 2021 10:58 IST
Huawei Nova 8i With 66W Fast Charging, 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Nova 8i comes in Interstellar Blue, Moonlight Silver, and Starry Black colours

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 8i features a 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • Huawei Nova 8i has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • The phone is listed with pre-booking offers on the company site

Huawei Nova 8i has been launched officially in Malaysia after being listed on the company site for a week. The phone has a pill-shaped cutout in the front, a quad camera setup on the back placed inside a circular-shaped module, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Huawei Nova 8i is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The phone also comes in varied gradient finishes and is up for pre-orders in the Malaysian market.

Huawei Nova 8i price, availability

The new Huawei Nova 8i is priced in Malaysia at MYR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 23,300) for the lone 8GB + 128GB storage model. The phone has been launched in Interstellar Blue, Moonlight Silver, and Starry Black colour options. It is up for pre-orders on the company site starting today, until July 21. Pre-order offers include gifts worth MYR 260 (roughly Rs 4,600). It entails an entertainment gift package, three months of VIP subscription to Huawei Music, one month of VIP access to Huawei Video, and one-month 200GB Huawei Cloud Storage.

Huawei Nova 8i specifications

Huawei Nova 8i runs on EMUI 11, based on Android 10. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) TFT LCD display with 94.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB.

There is a quad rear camera setup on Huawei Nova 8i that includes a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.9 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.4 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Huawei Nova 8i packs a 4,300mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge fast charging support. Huawei says the phone can be charged up to 60 percent in 17 minutes and fully charged in 38 minutes. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4 GHz/5 GHz, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi Direct support, Bluetooth v5, and more.

Huawei Nova 8i

Huawei Nova 8i

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Huawei Nova 8i, Huawei Nova 8i Specifications, Huawei Nova 8i Price, Huawei
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
