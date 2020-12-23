Technology News
Huawei Nova 8 Specifications Leak on China Telecom Site Ahead of Launch Today

Huawei Nova 8 is likely to be available in two storage options

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 23 December 2020 13:50 IST
Huawei Nova 8 Specifications Leak on China Telecom Site Ahead of Launch Today

Huawei Nova 8 may come with a quad rear camera setup

  • Huawei Nova 8 may be powered by Kirin 985 SoC
  • It is seen sporting a quad rear camera setup
  • Huawei Nova 8 Pro may also be launched today

Huawei Nova 8 specifications have been leaked by a major telco ahead of its launch in China later in the day. As per the listing on China Telecom, the smartphone will be launched in two variants, with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The smartphone belongs to the Nova 8 series which also has the Nova 8 Pro smartphone. The handset is said to feature a 6.5-inch hole-punch display with a cutout located in the centre of the screen.

As per the China Telecom listing, Huawei Nova 8 has a model number ANG-AN00. As mentioned, the phone is said to be available in two options: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The prices of the variants are not mentioned. The listing shows the smartphone will come with a full-HD+ 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED hole-punch display. It comes with an in-screen fingerprint reader, and features a glass and polycarbonate chassis, as per the listing.

For photography, the Huawei Nova 8 is tipped to come with a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor. Huawei has allegedly paired the primary camera with one 8-megapixel and two 2-megapixel sensors. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies. Reportedly, the smartphone will come pre-installed with Android 10-based EMUI 11. The listing reveals that the phone is powered by the Kirin 985 SoC, and houses a 3,800mAh battery. The listing was spotted by GizmoChina.

The Huawei Nova 8 series, with the Huawei Nova 8 Pro anticipated alongside, will be launched today. Huawei has already launched the first phone in the Huawei Nova 8 series, the Huawei Nova 8 SE, earlier this year. It supports 66W fast charging, and comes with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Sourabh Kulesh
