Huawei Nova 8 Spotted on 3C Certification With 66W Fast Charging Support

A tipster has claimed that just like Huawei Nova 8 series, the Honor V40 smartphone will also get 66W charging.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 27 October 2020 16:50 IST
Huawei Nova 8 series may ship with a charger that has an "HW-110600C00" model number

Huawei Nova 8 series may ship with a charger that has an “HW-110600C00” model number

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 8 series said to have three smartphones
  • Honor V40 to sport dual punch-hole display, says report
  • Huawei Nova 8 may be launched in November

Huawei Nova 8 series smartphone with model number JSC-AN00 has received 3C certification in China. This particular model could be one of three alleged handsets which will reportedly be launched as Nova 8 SE, Nova 8, and Nova 8 Pro in China next month. The listing shows that the smartphone will come with a 66W fast charging. Speculations are rife that this could either be the Nova 8 or Nova 8 Pro smartphone. The mentioned phone is one of the handsets that were allegedly spotted on China's MIIT authority website last month.

According to the 3C listing, a smartphone with JSC-AN00 said to be from the Huawei Nova 8 series has received certification in China. The 3C certification shows that this particular handset will be shipped with a charger that has an “HW-110600C00” model number with up to 66W fast charging that debuted with Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro.

Tipster Digital Chat Nation has claimed that the JSC-AN00 model number belongs to the Huawei Nova 8. Interestingly, a Huawei phone with JSC-AN00 model number was certified by TENAA in September.

Furthermore, the tipster also says that just like the Huawei Nova 8 series of smartphones, the Honor V40 phone will also be shipped with a 66W fast charger. It goes on to say that the smartphones in the Honor V40 series will feature model numbers YOR-AN00 / TN00, YOR-AN10 / TN10, YOR-AN00S, and YOR-N49. It is also said that these phones will sport a 6.72-inch dual punch-hole display with curved edges supplied by BOE or Visionox and a high refresh rate. He added that these devices could be powered by the Kirin 9000 series SoC.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Nova 8 Series, Huawei Nova 8, Honor V40
Nokia Most Consistent With Software and Security Updates, OnePlus Second: Counterpoint Report

Huawei Nova 8 Spotted on 3C Certification With 66W Fast Charging Support
