Huawei Nova 8 Spotted on 3C Certification With 66W Fast Charging Support

Huawei Nova 8 series smartphone with model number JSC-AN00 has received 3C certification in China. This particular model could be one of three alleged handsets which will reportedly be launched as Nova 8 SE, Nova 8, and Nova 8 Pro in China next month. The listing shows that the smartphone will come with a 66W fast charging. Speculations are rife that this could either be the Nova 8 or Nova 8 Pro smartphone. The mentioned phone is one of the handsets that were allegedly spotted on China's MIIT authority website last month.

According to the 3C listing, a smartphone with JSC-AN00 said to be from the Huawei Nova 8 series has received certification in China. The 3C certification shows that this particular handset will be shipped with a charger that has an “HW-110600C00” model number with up to 66W fast charging that debuted with Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro.

Tipster Digital Chat Nation has claimed that the JSC-AN00 model number belongs to the Huawei Nova 8. Interestingly, a Huawei phone with JSC-AN00 model number was certified by TENAA in September.

Furthermore, the tipster also says that just like the Huawei Nova 8 series of smartphones, the Honor V40 phone will also be shipped with a 66W fast charger. It goes on to say that the smartphones in the Honor V40 series will feature model numbers YOR-AN00 / TN00, YOR-AN10 / TN10, YOR-AN00S, and YOR-N49. It is also said that these phones will sport a 6.72-inch dual punch-hole display with curved edges supplied by BOE or Visionox and a high refresh rate. He added that these devices could be powered by the Kirin 9000 series SoC.

