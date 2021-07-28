Technology News
loading
Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition With Kirin 710A SoC, 40W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition packs a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48-megapixel shooter.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 July 2021 11:11 IST
Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition is offered in two colours

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition comes in a single storage configuration
  • The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery
  • Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition has a full-HD+ display

Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition is the latest smartphone to join the Huawei Nova 8 SE lineup after the High Edition model from November last year. The phone has been launched in China and is powered by an octa-core Kirin SoC. It is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration. Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition comes in two colour options and sports a triple rear camera setup. It also features a centrally located hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition price, availability

Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 21,700) for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model. It comes in Frost Silver and Magic Night Black colour options. The phone is up for pre-orders in China with sale starting from August 13.

As of now, there is no information on the international availability for Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition.

Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition runs EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display. The phone is powered by the Kirin 710A octa-core SoC and the Mali G51-MP4 GPU. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For photos and videos, the phone packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition comes with a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens for selfie and video calls.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition include gravity sensor, compass, ambient light sensor, and there is a fingerprint scanner as well. Huawei has packed a 4,000mAh battery in the Vitality Edition model with support for 40W fast charging. The phone measures 160.68x73.3x8.4mm and weighs 179 grams.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display 6.60-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Comment
