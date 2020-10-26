Huawei Nova 8 series and Honor V40 are expected to launch in November, according to tipsters on Chinese microblogging site Weibo. The Nova 8 series is expected to comprise three models – Huawei Nova 8, Huawei Nova 8 Pro, and Huawei Nova 8 SE. Alleged specifications of Nova 8 SE has also been leaked on Weibo. It is expected to feature a 6.53-inch LCD display and a quad rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 64-megapixel primary shooter. It may also come with 66W fast charging support.

Huawei Nova 8 series, Honor V40 launch (expected)

Back in September, Playfuldroid cited tipster Really Asen Jun on Weibo, who said that the Nova 8 series will launch by the end of this year and will comprise three models in the lineup. Now, another tipster known as Nirvana of Science and Technology posted on Weibo that Nova 8 will be released next month, along with Honor V40. Honor launched the V30 and V30 Pro smartphones in November last year. Hence, it can be speculated that the Chinese company may follow a similar launch schedule this year with Honor V40.

Huawei Nova 8 SE specifications (expected)

Ahead of the launch, known tipster Digital Chat Station took to Weibo to post the expected specifications of Huawei Nova 8 SE, along with its renders. It may come with a 6.53-inch LCD display with a hole-punch cut out. According to a report by Playfuldroid citing the tipster, the smartphone may be launched with two CPU variants under the hood. The starting model may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, while the premium model sport the Dimensity 800U SoC. There is no information yet about the RAM and storage capacities of the alleged models.

On the back, the smartphone is said to feature a quad camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, the phone may feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The Nova 8 SE may pack a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support that debuted with Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro. Huawei Nova 8 SE is expected to measure 7.46mm in thickness and weigh 178 grams.

