Technology News
loading

Huawei Nova 8 SE Launch Set for November 5, 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Tipped

Huawei Nova 8 SE specifications like 66W fast charging support have also been leaked on Twitter.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 November 2020 16:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Nova 8 SE Launch Set for November 5, 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Tipped

The Huawei Nova 8 SE features Apple iPhone 12 series-like flat frame

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 8 SE may feature 6.53-inch OLED display
  • The phone is likely to feature 64-megapixel primary rear camera
  • Huawei Nova 8 SE is said to be 7.46mm thick and weighs 178g

Huawei Nova 8 SE will be launched on November 5, the company has revealed. According to an official poster shared on Weibo, the smartphone will come equipped with a quad rear camera setup. This matches previous rumours. A tweet also sheds light on the handset's key specifications. According to the tweet, the smartphone will come equipped with a 6.53-inch OLED display, and 3,800mAh battery. The Huawei Nova 8 SE is a part of the Nova 8 series that has been in the news lately.

According to an official poster shared on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, the smartphone will be launched in China on November 5 at 2pm local time (11.30am IST). A previous report had also claimed that the phone will debut in November. It also shows the phone featuring a quad rear camera setup and Apple iPhone 12 series-like flat frame. The power button and volume rocker are placed on the right side of the frame.

Previous leaks that the Huawei Nova 8 SE, just like other phones in the Nova 8 series, will come with 66W fast charging technology. Huawei recently launched the Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ smartphones with 66W fast charging support.

More of information comes from a tweet by well-known Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station. The tipster has shared a few images of the Huawei Nova 8 SE which show the Huawei Nova 8 SE's design, and delve out information about key specifications of the handset. The images show the smartphone in White and Blue colours. There is a quad rear camera setup, and a USB Type-C port for charging, with the tipster detailing a 3,800mAh battery and 66W fast charging.

As far as the hardware is concerned, the Huawei Nova 8 SE is claimed to sport a 6.53-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a waterdrop notch and an alleged resolution of 1080x2460 pixels. The display is said to feature a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is 7.46mm thick and weighs around 178 grams, the tweet says.

Under the hood, the phone is said to come equipped with MediaTek Dimesity 800U SoC. For photography, the Huawei Nova 8 SE will reportedly come with a 64-megapixel primary sensor on the rear quad camera setup. The tweet further says that the primary camera will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle camera and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calls, the phone may come with a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Nova 8 SE, Huawei Nova 8 SE Specifications
Microsoft to Invest in Ant Group-Backed Indonesian Startup Bukalapak
Xiaomi Sold Over 1 Crore Mi Power Banks Assembled in India, Company Announces

Related Stories

Huawei Nova 8 SE Launch Set for November 5, 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Micromax Makes Its Comeback in India With Two 'In' Series Phones
  2. Redmi Note 9 Series May Get Three New Phones This Month
  3. Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  4. Apple Event Invite for November 10: What Is Apple's Next 'One More Thing'
  5. WhatsApp Now Lets You Easily Clean Up Storage Consumed by Messaging Junk
  6. LG Phone With Rollable Display Revealed in Render, 2021 Launch Expected
  7. Apple May Bring New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro Models at November 10 Event
  8. Airtel Broadband, Postpaid Users Get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for Free
  9. Blaupunkt BTW Air True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  10. Google Messages Now Lets You Sort SMS Messages Into Categories
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Sold Over 1 Crore Mi Power Banks Assembled in India, Company Announces
  2. Huawei Nova 8 SE Launch Set for November 5, 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Tipped
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Expected to Be Unveiled Mid-January, Sales May Start From Early February
  4. Microsoft to Invest in Ant Group-Backed Indonesian Startup Bukalapak
  5. Among Us Has Rolled Out an Update to Let Players Vote Anonymously, Friendlists and Bigger Servers Coming Soon
  6. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Redesigned Storage Management Tool to Delete Junk Messages
  7. Google Pixel Phones Receiving November Android Security Update With Host of Improvements and Fixes
  8. LG Rollable Smartphone ‘Project B’ With a Side-Rolling Display Expected to Launch Next Year: Reports
  9. Gboard Is Rolling Out an Enhanced Voice Typing With Google Assistant for Pixel Devices: Report
  10. Micromax In Note 1, Micromax In 1b With MediaTek SoCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com