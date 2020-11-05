Technology News
loading
Huawei Nova 8 SE, Nova 8 SE High Edition With Quad Rear Cameras, 66W Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Nova 8 SE is offered in four colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 November 2020 14:11 IST
Huawei Nova 8 SE has a notch for the selfie camera

  • Huawei Nova 8 SE has 4G support while the High Edition has 5G support
  • Huawei Nova 8 SE standard edition is priced at CNY 2,599
  • The phone supports 66W fast charging

Huawei Nova 8 SE has been launched in China as the first phone in the Huawei Nova 8 series. It is the successor to the Huawei Nova 7 SE that launched in April this year. The Huawei Nova 8 SE comes in two editions, a standard and a ‘High Edition', and the two models come with different octa-core processors. The Huawei Nova 8 SE High Edition comes with 5G support while the standard does not. Apart from this, there are no other differences between the two editions of the phone.

Huawei Nova 8 SE price

The Huawei Nova 8 SE standard edition is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,100) for the lone 8GB + 128GB variant while the Huawei Nova 8 SE High Edition is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,200) for the same 8GB + 128GB configuration. The phone is offered in Deep Sea Blue, Magic Night Black, Silver Moon Stars, and Sakura Snow Clear Sky. It is currently up for pre-booking in China and will go on sale starting November 11.

Huawei has not shared any information on international availability, including India.

Huawei Nova 8 SE specifications

The Huawei Nova 8 SE runs EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display. The Nova 8 SE High Edition is powered by the octa-core Dimensity 800U SoC while the standard edition comes with the octa-core Dimensity 720 SoC. Both are powered by the Mali-G57 GPU and come with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Huawei Nova 8 SE packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The setup supports 10x digital zoom and 4K video recording. On the front, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture housed in the tiny notch.

The Huawei Nova 8 SE has been fitted with 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G (High Edition only), 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Nova 8 SE is backed by a 3,800mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. Sensors on board include gravity sensor, compass, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner on the Huawei Nova 8 SE. Lastly, the phone measures 161.6x74.8x7.46mm and weighs about 178 grams.

Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 720
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 68-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 68-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Nova 8 SE, Huawei Nova 8 SE price, Huawei Nova 8 SE Specifications, Huawei Nova 8 SE High Edition, Huawei Nova 8 SE High Edition price
