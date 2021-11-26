Technology News
Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G With Kirin 710A SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched

Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,600).

Updated: 26 November 2021 15:15 IST
Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G With Kirin 710A SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched

Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 403ppi pixel density

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G gets a sole 8GB + 128GB storage variant
  • It gets a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel sensor
  • Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G packs 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support

Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G was silently launched in China. The newly launched smartphone will be the third device in the Huawei Nova 8 SE series. Unlike the rest of the lineup, the Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G doesn't get 5G connectivity. It is powered by the Kirin 710A SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a waterdrop-style notch and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Huawei smartphone gets a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G price, availability

The new Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,600) for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It is currently listed on Huawei's online store Vmall and will begin shipping out to customers starting December 10. The Huawei smartphone will be available in four colour options - Dark Blue, Magic Night Black, Sakura Snow Clear Sky, and Silver Moon Star.

Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G runs HarmonyOS 2.0. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 403ppi pixel density, 16.7 million colours, and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. Under the hood, it gets an octa-core Kirin 710A SoC, paired with Mali-G51 GPU and 8GB of RAM.

For optics, Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G gets a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture lens. Other rear camera sensors include an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. At the front, the phone gets a 16-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture lens housed in a waterdrop-style notch.

Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G has 128GB of onboard storage but doesn't get support for expansion via a microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, and USB OTG. Users can connect wired headphones through the USB Type-C port.

Onboard sensors on Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G comprise in-display fingerprint sensor, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and gravity sensor. The smartphone packs a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. It measures 7.5mm in thickness and weighs 180 grams.

Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G

Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G

Display 6.50-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS HarmonyOS 2.0
Resolution 1070x2400 pixels
Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G, Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G Price, Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G Specifications, HarmonyOS
Comment
 
 

