Huawei Nova 8 Pro and Huawei Nova 8 smartphones have been launched in China. Both the 5G smartphones come with 66W fast charging support, are powered by Kirin 985 SoC, and have quad rear camera setups with a similar configuration. The Huawei Nova 8 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Huawei Nova 8 Pro comes with a 6.72-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The specifications of the Huawei Nova 8 were leaked on the China Telecom site before the launch.

The Huawei Nova 8 Pro is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 49,600) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Huawei Nova 8 is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,200) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 41,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The bookings of the phones are now open in China, with deliveries starting from January 7.

The Huawei Nova 8 Pro is pretty similar to the Nova 8 on the hardware front, but has differences in display, battery, and front camera. The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 8 Pro comes with a 6.72-inch full-HD+ OLED display (1,236x2,676 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner, and runs on Android 10-based EMUI 11. The 5G handset also features an octa-core Kirin 985 SoC, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For photography, the Huawei Nova 8 Pro features the same quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone offers 10x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, there are two cameras: a 32-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 16-megapixel portrait camera.

The Huawei Nova 8 packs a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C port, and NFC. The smartphone measures 163.32x74.08x7.85mm and weighs in at 184 grams.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 8 features a 6.57-inch curved OLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The 5G smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and runs on Android 10-based EMUI 11. Under the hood, the smartphone comes equipped with an octa-core Kirin 985 SoC, which is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For photography, the Huawei Nova 8 features a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Huawei says that the phone offers 10x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper on the front.

The Huawei Nova 8 packs a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C port, and NFC. The smartphone measures 160.12x 75.1x7.64mm and weighs in at 169 grams.

