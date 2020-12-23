Technology News
Huawei Nova 8 Pro and Huawei Nova 8 both have quad rear cameras with a similar configuration.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 23 December 2020 16:28 IST
Huawei Nova 8 Pro, Nova 8 5G Smartphones With Kirin 985 SoC, 66W Fast Charging Launched

Photo Credit: huawei

Huawei Nova 8 and Huawei Nova 8 Pro are now available in China

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 8 comes with a 3,800mAh battery
  • Huawei Nova 8 Pro houses a 4,000mAh battery
  • Huawei Nova 8 Pro has dual selfie camera setup

Huawei Nova 8 Pro and Huawei Nova 8 smartphones have been launched in China. Both the 5G smartphones come with 66W fast charging support, are powered by Kirin 985 SoC, and have quad rear camera setups with a similar configuration. The Huawei Nova 8 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Huawei Nova 8 Pro comes with a 6.72-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The specifications of the Huawei Nova 8 were leaked on the China Telecom site before the launch.

Huawei Nova 8 Pro, Huawei Nova 8 price, availability

The Huawei Nova 8 Pro is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 49,600) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Huawei Nova 8 is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,200) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 41,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The bookings of the phones are now open in China, with deliveries starting from January 7.

Huawei Nova 8 Pro specifications

The Huawei Nova 8 Pro is pretty similar to the Nova 8 on the hardware front, but has differences in display, battery, and front camera. The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 8 Pro comes with a 6.72-inch full-HD+ OLED display (1,236x2,676 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner, and runs on Android 10-based EMUI 11. The 5G handset also features an octa-core Kirin 985 SoC, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For photography, the Huawei Nova 8 Pro features the same quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone offers 10x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, there are two cameras: a 32-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 16-megapixel portrait camera.

huawei nova 8 pro intext huawei nova 8

The bookings of the Huawei Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro are now open in China
Photo Credit: Huawei

 

The Huawei Nova 8 packs a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C port, and NFC. The smartphone measures 163.32x74.08x7.85mm and weighs in at 184 grams.

Huawei Nova 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 8 features a 6.57-inch curved OLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The 5G smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and runs on Android 10-based EMUI 11. Under the hood, the smartphone comes equipped with an octa-core Kirin 985 SoC, which is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For photography, the Huawei Nova 8 features a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Huawei says that the phone offers 10x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper on the front.

The Huawei Nova 8 packs a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C port, and NFC. The smartphone measures 160.12x 75.1x7.64mm and weighs in at 169 grams.

 

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Huawei Nova 8 Pro

Display 6.72-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 985
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 2676x1236 pixels
Huawei Nova 8

Display 6.57-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 985
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
