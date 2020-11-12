Huawei Nova 8 and Honor V40 series could both come with a quad rear camera setup similar in design, according to a picture leaked by a known tipster. The provisional camera designs of the two phones kept side-by-side in the picture look very similar. In a separate leak, another tipster has claimed that the Huawei Nova 8 series and the Honor V40 series could both be launched in December, refuting an earlier report claiming the launch would take place in November. These leaks come even as a report claims that Huawei will be selling its sub-brand Honor in a CNY 100 billion (roughly Rs. 1,12,100 crores) deal soon.

As per a report by Playfuldroid citing tipster Changan Digital King, Huawei will hold separate events for the Huawei Nova 8 series and Honor V40 series launch. Huawei launched the first phone in the Huawei Nova 8 series earlier this month. The Huawei Nova 8 SE has a quad rear camera setup, supports 66W fast charging, and comes with the octa-core Dimensity 720 SoC. A ‘High Edition' of the phone with 5G support was also launched at the event.

The rear camera design leak, shared on Twitter by a tipster, shows both the Huawei Nova 8 and the Honor V40 sporting a similar design. The While the phone claimed to be Huawei Nova 8 seems to have a rectangular camera module with a quad rear camera seems and an LED flash, the other phone in the picture, speculated to be the Huawei Nova 8 series, has an oval-shaped camera module with a similar-looking quad rear camera setup.

The leaks and speculations around the launch of the two phones have come close at the heels of a Reuters report that claims Huawei plans to sell Honor in a CNY 100 billion (roughly Rs. 1,12,100 crores) deal to a consortium led by handset distributor Digital China and the government of its home town of Shenzhen.

