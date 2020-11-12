Technology News
Huawei Nova 8 and Honor V40 Tipped to Launch in December, With Similar Quad Camera Setup

A tipster has claimed that that the Huawei Nova 8 and the Honor V40 series could be launched in December.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 12 November 2020 19:07 IST
Huawei Nova 8 SE was launched earlier this month with a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 8 and Honor V40 series may launch in December
  • The phones could have a similar quad rear camera setup
  • Huawei Nova 8 SE was launched this month

Huawei Nova 8 and Honor V40 series could both come with a quad rear camera setup similar in design, according to a picture leaked by a known tipster. The provisional camera designs of the two phones kept side-by-side in the picture look very similar. In a separate leak, another tipster has claimed that the Huawei Nova 8 series and the Honor V40 series could both be launched in December, refuting an earlier report claiming the launch would take place in November. These leaks come even as a report claims that Huawei will be selling its sub-brand Honor in a CNY 100 billion (roughly Rs. 1,12,100 crores) deal soon.

As per a report by Playfuldroid citing tipster Changan Digital King, Huawei will hold separate events for the Huawei Nova 8 series and Honor V40 series launch. Huawei launched the first phone in the Huawei Nova 8 series earlier this month. The Huawei Nova 8 SE has a quad rear camera setup, supports 66W fast charging, and comes with the octa-core Dimensity 720 SoC. A ‘High Edition' of the phone with 5G support was also launched at the event.

The rear camera design leak, shared on Twitter by a tipster, shows both the Huawei Nova 8 and the Honor V40 sporting a similar design. The While the phone claimed to be Huawei Nova 8 seems to have a rectangular camera module with a quad rear camera seems and an LED flash, the other phone in the picture, speculated to be the Huawei Nova 8 series, has an oval-shaped camera module with a similar-looking quad rear camera setup.

The leaks and speculations around the launch of the two phones have come close at the heels of a Reuters report that claims Huawei plans to sell Honor in a CNY 100 billion (roughly Rs. 1,12,100 crores) deal to a consortium led by handset distributor Digital China and the government of its home town of Shenzhen.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Huawei Nova 8, Honor V40, Huawei
Tanishka Sodhi
