Huawei Nova 7i is rumoured to debut on February 14 as the latest smartphone by the Chinese company. The new Huawei phone is said to debut in Malaysia as a rebranded version of the Huawei Nova 6 SE that was unveiled in China last month. Key specifications of the Huawei Nova 7i would include a HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC and a full-HD+ display. The smartphone is also said to have a video calling feature called “MeeTime” and provide an enhanced low-light camera experience.

Huawei Nova 7i price (rumoured)

The Huawei Nova 7i price is yet to be announced officially. However, since the new smartphone is said to be a rebranded variant of the Huawei Nova 6 SE, it may carry a price tag similar to that of the recent Nova-series phone that was launched at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,700). This translates to RM 1,295.

Huawei Nova 7i specifications (rumoured)

As per the report by Malaysian tech website SoyaCincau, The Huawei Nova 7i will feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ IPS display and will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 12GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is also said to have quad rear camera setup that would include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Further, there would be a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Huawei phone is said to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and include a 4,200mAh battery that would support 40W fast charging.

Details about the global launch of the Huawei Nova 7i aren't yet revealed. However, considering the historical records of Huawei, the new model could be limited to the Malaysian market.