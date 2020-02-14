Huawei has launched a rebranded version of its Nova 6 SE smartphone in Malaysia which it's calling the Nova 7i. It has an octa-core Kirin 810 SoC, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Huawei Nova 7i also feature quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main shooter. The front camera is a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. It has a 6.4-inch LCD with a resolution of 2310 x 1080 pixels. It is available in three colours namely, Sakura Pink, Midnight Black, and Crush Green.

Huawei Nova 7i price, availability

According to Malaysian blog Soya Cincau, the Huawei Nova 7i is priced at MYR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 18,900) and is now up for pre-orders today, and will start shipping from February 22. It is only available in Malaysia as of now with no information on availability in other markets.

Huawei Nova 7i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 7i features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,310 pixels) display with a pixel density of 398ppi. It runs on EMUI 10.0.1, based on Android 10. The Nova 7i comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Huawei Nova 7i is powered by an octa-core Kirin 810 processor and backed by a 4200mAh battery that supports Huawei's 40W SuperCharge technology.

Talking about the optics, the Huawei Nova 7i has four cameras on the back with the main camera being a 48-megapixel shooter with a wide-angle-lens and f/1.8 aperture. Additionally, there is a 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 120° viewing angle, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The front camera includes a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 lens.

For connectivity, the Huawei Nova 7i has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/a/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.