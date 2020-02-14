Technology News
Huawei Nova 7i With 40W SuperCharge Fast Charging, 48-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Nova 7i packs a 4200mAh battery and HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 February 2020 16:57 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Nova 7i is a rebranded version of the Nova 6 SE

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 7i is available for pre-orders in Malaysia
  • It is a rebranded version of the Huawei Nova 6 SE
  • The Huawei Nova 7i comes with a HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor

Huawei has launched a rebranded version of its Nova 6 SE smartphone in Malaysia which it's calling the Nova 7i. It has an octa-core Kirin 810 SoC, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Huawei Nova 7i also feature quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main shooter. The front camera is a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. It has a 6.4-inch LCD with a resolution of 2310 x 1080 pixels. It is available in three colours namely, Sakura Pink, Midnight Black, and Crush Green.

Huawei Nova 7i price, availability

According to Malaysian blog Soya Cincau, the Huawei Nova 7i is priced at MYR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 18,900) and is now up for pre-orders today, and will start shipping from February 22. It is only available in Malaysia as of now with no information on availability in other markets.

Huawei Nova 7i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 7i features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,310 pixels) display with a pixel density of 398ppi. It runs on EMUI 10.0.1, based on Android 10. The Nova 7i comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Huawei Nova 7i is powered by an octa-core Kirin 810 processor and backed by a 4200mAh battery that supports Huawei's 40W SuperCharge technology.

Talking about the optics, the Huawei Nova 7i has four cameras on the back with the main camera being a 48-megapixel shooter with a wide-angle-lens and f/1.8 aperture. Additionally, there is a 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 120° viewing angle, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The front camera includes a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 lens.

For connectivity, the Huawei Nova 7i has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/a/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Nova 7i, Huawei Nova 6 SE, Huawei Nova 7i specifications, Huawei Nova 7i price
Court Stalls CCI Antitrust Probe Following Amazon Challenge: Lawyers
Xiaomi Sees Q1 Sales Hit Over Coronavirus, Believes Demand Will Bounce Back

