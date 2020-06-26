Technology News
Huawei Nova 7i With Quad Cameras, 40W Fast Charging Support to Launch in India in July: Report

Huawei Nova 7i was first launched in Malaysia as a rebranded version on Huawei Nova 6 SE.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 26 June 2020 17:26 IST
Huawei Nova 7i will likely come in three colour options

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 7i packs quad rear cameras and a single selfie camera
  • It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
  • Huawei Nova 7i recently started receiving EMUI 10.1 update

Huawei Nova 7i smartphone will reportedly launch in India in July, an online report has claimed. The Chinese tech giant first unveiled the Huawei Nova 7i in Malaysia back in February as a rebranded version of Nova 6 SE, which was introduced in China in December 2019. The phone carries quad rear cameras and octa-core Kirin 810 SoC. It is backed by 4,200mAh battery that supports Huawei's 40W SuperCharge technology. Additionally, the Huawei Nova 7i comes in three colour options.

According to a report by Pricebaba, Huawei Nova 7i will debut in the country next month; however, an exact launch date or pricing details are still unclear. It is important to note that Huawei is yet to confirm the phone's launch in India.

Huawei Nova 7i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 7i runs on EMUI 10.0.1, based on Android 10, out of the box, and the smartphone has started receiving the EMUI 10.1 update, as per a report by Huawei Central. The phone will likely come with Huawei App Gallery instead of Google Play service in India.

The Huawei Nova 7i carries a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,310 pixels) display and is powered octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM. The phone packs 128GB internal storage and it can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of cameras, the quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture. The square-shaped rear camera module on Huawei Nova 7i also houses an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 120-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, Huawei has provided a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone carries a 4,200mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/a/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port for charging. Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the Huawei Nova 7i measures 159.2x76.3x8.7mm and weighs 183 grams.

The Huawei Nova 7i price is set at MYR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 19,400) in Malaysia. It is available in Crush Green, Midnight Black, and Sakura Pink colour options.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Huawei Nova 7i

Huawei Nova 7i

Display 6.40-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 810
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2310 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Nova 7i, Huawei Nova 6 SE, Huawei Nova 7i specifications, Huawei Nova 7i price
Abhik Sengupta
