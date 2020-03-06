Huawei Nova 7 SE, which is expected to be one of the phones in the company's Nova 7 lineup, may feature a 6.5-inch hole-punch display, as shared by a known tipster on Weibo. The post also states that the Huawei Nova 7 SE will come with a 64-megapixel rear camera, a mid-range Kirin 5G chip, and 22.5W fast charge tech. The phone may also have a side mounted fingerprint scanner. An older tweet also suggested that the Nova 7 will be the first device to have the Kirin 820 SoC that has a built-in 5G modem.

The Weibo post by user Digital Chat Station (translated), before stating the specifications, gives a disclaimer that the info is “Supply chain research news” and may not be accurate, so this leak like all others should be taken with a grain of salt.

The older tweet in question, which surfaced in December last year, stated that the Kirin 820 will replace the current Kirin 810 chipset and that the Nova 7 or Nova 10X will be the first phone to come with one. It also states that the Kirin 820 will have a built in 5G modem. Taking this into account, and considering the Weibo post, the Huawei Nova 7 SE might be the first phone to come with a mid-range Kirin 5G chip as we know the Kirin 810 is used in the current mid-range phones by Huawei and the Nova 7 SE will be a mid-range or budget phone.

The tweet from last year also shared the alleged performance improvements of the upcoming Kirin 1020 SoC over the older Kirin 990 5G. The Kirin 1020, built on the 5nm architecture, might be 50 percent faster than the Kirin 990 5G.

Huawei will reportedly launch its Nova 7-series of smartphones in April.