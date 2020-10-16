Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth has been launched as the latest smartphone offering from the company. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and packs a 4,000mAh battery. It is a slightly watered-down model of the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G that was launched in April this year. Apart from the processor, there is little else that is different between the two smartphones. Other phones in this series include Huawei Nova 7 5G and Huawei Nova 7 5G Pro, both of which are comparatively premium models.

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth price, availability

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 25,100) in China for the lone 8GB + 128GB storage model. It is offered in Midsummer Purple, Magic Night Black, Qijing Forest, and Silver Moon Star colour options. Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth is already on sale in China through Vmall online store.

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth specifications

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth runs on EMUI 10.1, based on Android 10, It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LTPS LCD display with 96 percent NTSC colour saturation. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U octa-core SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The quad rear camera setup on the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth includes a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focal length. The selfie camera is placed inside the hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen.

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth phone packs a 4,000mAh battery. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures 162.31x75.0x8.58mm and weighs 189 grams.

