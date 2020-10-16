Technology News
Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth features a quad rear camera setup, highlighted by a 64-megapixel main snapper.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 October 2020 16:25 IST
Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth is offered in four colour options
  • The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery
  • Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth features a hole-punch display

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth has been launched as the latest smartphone offering from the company. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and packs a 4,000mAh battery. It is a slightly watered-down model of the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G that was launched in April this year. Apart from the processor, there is little else that is different between the two smartphones. Other phones in this series include Huawei Nova 7 5G and Huawei Nova 7 5G Pro, both of which are comparatively premium models.

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth price, availability

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 25,100) in China for the lone 8GB + 128GB storage model. It is offered in Midsummer Purple, Magic Night Black, Qijing Forest, and Silver Moon Star colour options. Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth is already on sale in China through Vmall online store.

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth specifications

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth runs on EMUI 10.1, based on Android 10, It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LTPS LCD display with 96 percent NTSC colour saturation. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U octa-core SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The quad rear camera setup on the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth includes a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focal length. The selfie camera is placed inside the hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen.

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth phone packs a 4,000mAh battery. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures 162.31x75.0x8.58mm and weighs 189 grams.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
