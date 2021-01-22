Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Lohas Edition has been launched as the latest offering from the company. It has been introduced in the Chinese market and is an offshoot of the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G that was launched in April last year. The company had also launched the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth in October, and has now brought along another variant called the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Lohas Edition. This model has a different processor, namely HiSilicon Kirin 820E 5G SoC, which seems to be a slightly toned-down variant of the Kirin 820 SoC that powers the original.

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Lohas Edition price, sale

The new Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Lohas Edition is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 25,900) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It will go on sale in China via Vmall from January 23 i.e. tomorrow. The phone comes in Magic Night Black, Midsummer Purple, Qijing Forest, and Silver Moon Star colour options.

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Lohas Edition specifications

The Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Lohas Edition runs on EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LTPS LCD with 96 percent NTSC colour saturation. The phone is powered by the Kirin 820E SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It offers support for expansion of storage via NM memory card (up to 256GB).

As for imaging, the quad rear camera setup on the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Lohas Edition includes a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The phone supports 10x digital zoom. At the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie snapper with an f/2.0 aperture and a fixed focal length.

There's a 4,000mAh battery inside the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Lohas Edition. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures 162.31x75.0x8.58mm and weighs 187 grams. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.