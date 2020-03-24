Technology News
Huawei Nova 7, Huawei Nova 7 Pro Spotted on TENAA, 5G Support Tipped

Huawei Nova 7 and Huawei Nova 7 Pro phones were spotted on CCC database a few days ago with the same model numbers.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 March 2020 15:05 IST
Huawei Nova 7 series is expected to launch next month

Highlights
  • TENAA listing suggests 5G NSA and SA network support
  • Huawei Nova 7 is expected to be powered by Kirin 820 SoC
  • Huawei Nova 7 Pro is tipped to sport an in-display fingerprint scanner

Huawei Nova 7 and Huawei Nova 7 Pro phones have been spotted on Chinese regulator TENAA's website. The product listings in TENAA database haven't been populated with specifications or renders yet, however they do indicate the presence of 5G support. The phones are listed to support 5G SA and NSA networks. The rumoured Huawei Nova 7 series is expected to launch next month, soon after the launch of the P40 series on March 26.

The Huawei Nova 7 Pro is listed with model number JER-AN10 on TENAA, whereas the Huawei Nova 7 is listed with model number JEF-AN00. These are the same model numbers as spotted on the CCC database a few days ago. This hints that the phones are gearing up to launch in the future, however there has been no official word from the company regarding the matter. As mentioned, the listings aren't populated, so there's no glimpse on upcoming specifications or renders of the two phones. However, TENAA indicates the presence of 5G and NSA network support on the Nova 7 series. Additionally, the phones will support 3G and 4G as well.

The 3C listing suggested that the two phones will come with 40W fast charging, and that the internal codenames for the Huawei Nova 7 and Huawei Nova 7 Pro are Jennifer and Jennifer R, respectively.

The vanilla Nova 7 is rumoured to be powered by a new Kirin 820 SoC. The premium Nova 7 Pro, on the other hand, is reported to be coming with the Kirin 990 5G SoC, and will carry an in-display fingerprint scanner. There's a third Huawei Nova 7 SE variant that has also been leaked on multiple occasions in the past, and it is reported to offer 22.5W fast charging support, a 6.5-inch hole-punch display, and a 64-megapixel main camera.

