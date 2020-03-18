The upcoming Huawei Nova 7 series has reportedly been spotted on China's 3C certification site. Huawei phones with model number JER-AN10 and JEF-AN00 have passed through 3C certification, hinting at a probable launch in the future, and the two phones listed are touted to be called the Nova 7 Pro and Nova 7, respectively. The 3C certification page reportedly shows that both the upcoming Huawei phones will come with 40W fast charging support. As per a previous leak, there's going to be a separate Huawei Nova 7 SE variant as well, and this model will offer 22.5W fast charging.

The 3C listing, spotted by Chinese site MyDrivers, claims that the Huawei Nova 7 is listed with model number JEF-AN00, while the more premium Huawei Nova 7 Pro is listed with model number JEF-AN10. The listing seems to suggest that the phones will support 5G network, apart from the 40W fast charging support mentioned earlier. Besides this, there is little else that the 3C certification reveals at this point. The report also notes that the internal codenames for the Huawei Nova 7 and Huawei Nova 7 Pro are Jennifer and Jennifer R, respectively.

Huawei Nova 7 series is expected to launch in April this year, soon after the launch of the P40 series on March 26. The cheapest variant of the lot – the Huawei Nova 7 SE – is expected to feature a 6.5-inch hole-punch display. The Nova 7 SE is also tipped to come with a 64-megapixel rear camera, a mid-range Kirin 5G chip, and 22.5W fast charge tech. The phone may additionally have a side mounted fingerprint scanner. The vanilla Nova 7 is also expected to be powered by a new 5G chip as well, rumoured to be called the Kirin 820 SoC.

This new MyDrivers report suggests that the premium Nova 7 Pro may be powered by the Kirin 990 5G SoC, and sport an in-display fingerprint scanner. It tips the price to be more than CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 42,300) for the top-most model.