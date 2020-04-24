Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G, Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G, and Huawei Nova 7 5G phones have launched in China. The Huawei Nova 7 5G SE is positioned to be the most affordable of the lot while the Pro model offers the most premium specifications. All three new phones come with quad camera setups at the back but with different technical details. The Huawei Nova 7 5G Pro packs a dual hole-punch display while the other two have a single selfie camera cutout on the screen.

Huawei Nova 7 5G Pro, Huawei Nova 7 5G, Huawei Nova 7 5G SE: Price, sale date

Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G is priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 39,600) for the 8GB + 128GB model, and at CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 43,900) for the 8GB + 256GB model. The phone will be available in Midnight Black, Silver, Forest Green, Midsummer Purple and Honey Red colour options.

The Huawei Nova 7 5G, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 32,100) for the 8GB + 128GB model,and at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 36,400) for the 8GB + 256GB option. It will be available in the same colour options as the Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G.

Lastly, the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G will cost CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 25,700) for the 8GB + 128GB option, and at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the 8GB + 256GB model. This model comes only in Midnight Black, Silver, Forest Green and Midsummer Purple colours.

Huawei Nova 7-series phones will go on sale on April 28 in China.

Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G runs on EMUI 10.1, based on Android 10. It features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED curved display. It is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is offered up to 256GB.

As for camera, the phone has a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with f/3.4 aperture. The telephoto shooter offers 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 50x digital zoom. There is a last 2-megapixel macro camera as well, with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G has 4,000mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C port, and more. The phone packs an in-display fingerprint sensor, measures at 160.36x73.74x7.98 mm, and weighs about 176 grams.

Huawei Nova 7 5G specifications

Huawei Nova 7 5G measures 160.64x74.33x7.96mm and weighs 180 grams

The Huawei Nova 7 5G, on the other hand, has a slightly smaller 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED display. It features the same processor as the Pro model. Optics include the same sensors, but the 8-megapixel telephoto camera supports 3x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and 20x digital zoom. Up front, it has a single 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Huawei Nova 7 5G measures 160.64x74.33x7.96mm and weighs 180 grams. All of the other specifications are identical to the Huawei Nova 7 5G Pro model.

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G specifications

Lastly, the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display. It is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage options. The camera setup includes a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display

The phone packs the same battery as the other two models, but has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack on this model, and the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G measures 162.31x75.0x8.5mm. The phone weighs at 189 grams. Connectivity options are the same as the Huawei Nova 7 5G.