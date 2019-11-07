Technology News
Huawei Nova 6 Price, Specifications, Renders Leaked Online; Nova 5i 4GB RAM Variant Spotted on TENAA

Huawei Nova 6 is seen to sport a side fingerprint scanner.

By | Updated: 7 November 2019 14:15 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Huawei Nova 6 render shows of a red gradient patterned finish

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 6 is tipped to be priced starting at CNY 3,499
  • The phone is listed to pack up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
  • Nova 5i 4G RAM option is listed to come with a 16-megapixel camera

Huawei Nova 6 leaks are picking up pace, and now a new render has surfaced online, this time showing off a red-coloured paint job. The phone's pricing and specifications have also been leaked online, and it is tipped to sport a HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and 40W fast charging support as well. Separately, the Huawei Nova 5i that has already launched in China in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options has now been spotted on TENAA in a 4GB RAM model as well.

Starting with the Huawei Nova 6 render leak by noted tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks), the red colour finish has a gradient patterned design at the back, where the quad camera setup is also seen. The dual hole-punch display up front is visible in the render and there seems to be a side fingerprint scanner as well. This new render falls in line with all the leaks in the past, where a Blue gradient finish was also leaked.

The Huawei Nova 6 pricing and specifications have also been leaked by a tipster on Weibo. The price of the phone should start at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 35,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options, CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 38,500) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and go up to CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 41,500) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. However, the RAM and storage options associated with these prices haven't been detailed.

The phone is listed to feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD 60Hz display, and may be powered by the Kirin 990 SoC paired 8GB and 12GB RAM options, and 128GB and 256GB storage options. Camera details include a 60-megapixel Sony IMX686 main sensor, 16-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors at the back. The dual selfie set in the front to include a 32-megapixel camera and a secondary 12-megapixel camera. Similarly, the phone is tipped to pack 4,000mAh battery with 40W Magic Charge fast charging technology.

Lastly, a new Huawei Nova 5i with 4GB RAM option was spotted on TENAA. The phone is listed with same model number – GLK-LXU1. This indicates that the company may launch a 4GB RAM option soon, alongside the 6GB and 8GB RAM options already available in China. The TENAA listing suggests identical specifications as the 6GB and 8GB RAM options, with only one difference i.e., the 4GB RAM option sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera, instead of a 24-megapixel selfie camera spotted on the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM option. To recall, the Huawei Nova 5i was launched in China in July. This listing was first spotted by GizmoChina.

