Huawei Nova 6 Live Images Leak Ahead of December 5 Launch

Huawei Nova 6 sports a dual selfie camera hole-punch at the front.

Updated: 3 December 2019 15:04 IST
Huawei Nova 6 is scheduled to launch on December 5

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 6 is scheduled to launch on December 5
  • It will be powered by a Huawei Kirin 990 SoC
  • Huawei Nova 6 has a quad-camera setup at the back

Huawei is gearing up to launch the Nova 6 series on December 5 and we have seen quite a few leaks in the past revealing key specifications and the design of the smartphone. Huawei is expected to launch Nova 6 and Nova 6 5G smartphones along with a mid-range option called the Nova 6 SE. Latest live image leaks give us a clear look at the Nova 6 showcasing the hole-punch display, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the quad-camera setup at the back.

These live images surfaced on Weibo which show the Nova 6 in all its glory. At the front, the 6.44-inch LCD display with a hole punch for its dual selfie camera setup is visible. Previous leaks hint that the dual camera selfie setup consists of a 32-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera. However, GSMArena is reporting the secondary sensor to be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 105-degree field of view.

The Huawei Nova 6 has thin bezels on the top and the side while the bottom bezel is thicker. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right which is also the power button. Above this are the volume rockers.

Huawei's Nova 6 has a glass back that houses a quad-camera setup in the right corner. Previous leaks hint at a 60-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Based on previous leaks on Geekbench we expect that the Nova 6 will be powered by the Kirin 990 SoC and could come in two variants with 8GB of RAM and 12GB of RAM. The smartphone is expected to run EMUI 10 on top of Android 10. This upcoming Huawei Nova 6 is also reported to pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for 40W Magic Charge fast charging technology.

Comments

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Nova 6
Aditya Shenoy

Twitter Makes Global Changes to Comply With Privacy Laws
