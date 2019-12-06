Technology News
Huawei Nova 6, Nova 6 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras, Kirin 990 SoC Launched; Nova 6 SE Unveiled Too

Huawei Nova 6 price is set at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 32,400) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, while Nova 6 5G price starts at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 38,400).

Updated: 6 December 2019 11:36 IST
Huawei Nova 6, Nova 6 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras, Kirin 990 SoC Launched; Nova 6 SE Unveiled Too

Huawei Nova 6 and Nova 6 5G come with an ultra-wide-angle selfie camera

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 6 and Nova 6 5G have triple rear cameras
  • Huawei Nova 6 SE sports an iPhone 11 Pro-like square-shaped camera
  • Huawei Nova 6 and Nova 6 5G will go on sale in China from December 12

Huawei Nova 6 and Nova 6 5G have been unveiled at an event in China. Both new Nova-series smartphones come with similar list of specifications, except the Balong 5000 5G modem that's limited to the Nova 6 5G. Huawei has offered a dual selfie camera setup on the Nova 6 smartphones along with a 105-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. The Nova 6 and Nova 6 5G both also have a triple rear camera setup that is equipped alongside a laser autofocus model. Alongside the Nova 6 and Nova 6 5G flagships, Huawei at its China event has launched the Nova 6 SE as its new mid-ranger with an iPhone 11 Pro-like square-shaped rear camera setup. The Nova 6 SE also comes with a hole-punch display design that gives a room for a selfie camera.

Huawei Nova 6, Nova 6 5G price, sale details

The Huawei Nova 6 price is set at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 32,400) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone comes in Black, Blue, and Violet colour options.

In contrast, the Huawei Nova 6 5G price is set at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 38,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 42,500). There are also Black, Blue, Red, and Violet colour options.

The Huawei Nova 6 and Nova 6 5G both are currently available for pre-orders in China through VMall. However, Huawei has scheduled their availability for December 12.

To recall, Huawei launched the Nova 5 series that is available as the predecessor to the Nova 6 models in June this year. The Nova 5 range that comprises the Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, Nova 5i, and Nova 5i Pro surpassed the sales record of two million units in a month after its formal launch.

Huawei Nova 6 SE price, sale details

The Huawei Nova 6 SE price is set at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,300) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The smartphone comes in Black, Green, and Snow Clear Sky colour options. Moreover, it is set to go on pre-orders in China from December 18 -- with its sale planned for December 25.

Huawei Nova 6, Nova 6 5G specifications, features

The Huawei Nova 6 and Nova 6 5G both run Android 10 with EMUI 10.0.1 on top. The smartphones also sport a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LTPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC, coupled with Mali-G76 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The 5G model has the Balong 5000 5G modem on the distinct part.

For photos and videos, the Huawei Nova 6 and Nova 6 5G have the triple rear camera setup that houses a 40-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor that has an f/2.4 telephoto lens supporting optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is also an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera setup is design to support 3x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and 30x digital zoom. Further, the Nova 6-series models sport the dual selfie camera setup that includes a 32-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Huawei Nova 6 comes in single, 128GB of onboard storage option. This is unlike the Nova 6 5G that has 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

Connectivity options on both Nova 6 phones are quite similar -- except 5G support being exclusive to the Nova 6 5G, while the regular Nova 6 will come with 4G LTE. The smartphones have Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. Both come with an array of sensors that includes an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Huawei Nova 6 packs a 4,100mAh battery, while the Nova 6 5G has a 4,200mAh battery along with 40W fast charging support. The Nova 6 measures 162.6x75.7x8.56mm and weighs 197 grams. In comparison, the Nova 6 5G measures 162.7x75.8x8.98mm and weighs 212 grams.

Huawei Nova 6 SE specifications, features

Coming towards the Huawei Nova 6 SE, the smartphone runs Android 10 with EMUI 10.0.1 on top -- just like the Nova 6 and Nova 6 5G. It, however, has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2310 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, along with Mali-G52 GPU and 8GB RAM.

huawei nova 6 se image Huawei Nova 6 SE

Huawei Nova 6 SE feature a 6.4-inch display with a hole-punch design

 

In terms of optics, the Huawei Nova 6 SE flaunts a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

The Huawei Nova 6 SE has 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Huawei has offered a 4,200mAh battery on the Nova 6 SE. Besides, the phone measures 159.2x76.3x8.7mm and weighs 183 grams.

Huawei Nova 6

Huawei Nova 6

Display6.57-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 990
Front Camera32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera40-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4100mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Huawei Nova 6 5G

Huawei Nova 6 5G

Display6.57-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 990
Front Camera32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera40-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4200mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Huawei Nova 6 SE

Huawei Nova 6 SE

Display6.40-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 810
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4200mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080x2310 pixels
Huawei Nova 6, Nova 6 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras, Kirin 990 SoC Launched; Nova 6 SE Unveiled Too
