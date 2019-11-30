Technology News
Huawei Nova 6 5G Official Listing Reveals Storage Variants, Colour Options Ahead of Launch

Huawei Nova 6 5G is tipped to run on Android 10.

Updated: 30 November 2019 18:29 IST
Huawei Nova 6 5G Official Listing Reveals Storage Variants, Colour Options Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Vmall

Huawei Nova 6 5G is expected to come with the same 6.57-inch IPS LCD display

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 6 5G is listed in four colour options on Vmall
  • The phone is lised in two memory options - 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB
  • Huawei Nova 6 5G will reportedly feature a quad rear camera setup

Huawei Nova 6 5G is all set to launch on December 5 in China, now ahead of the launch the phone has been listed on a company's online retailer platform VMall.com in four colors and two memory options - 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The device is expected to come with the same 6.57-inch IPS LCD display that is available on the Honor V30.

A recently sighted Huawei Nova 6 5G Geekbench listing had indicated that the phone will pack an Octa-core HiSilicon Kirin processor. The device was spotted running Android 10 and drew power from an octa-core HiSilicon SoC clocked at 1.86GHz.

The Huawei Nova 6 5G will reportedly feature a quad rear camera setup that will be headlined by a 60-megapixel snapper. The main camera will employ the Sony IMX686 sensor, accompanied by a 16-megapixel snapper, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras at the back. On the front will be a 32-megapixel main camera for selfies assisted by a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera. The upcoming Huawei phone will reportedly pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for 40W Magic Charge fast charging technology.

The company may also launch the Kirin 810 powered Nova 6 SE smartphone alongside Nova 6 same day. The upcoming Huawei phone will reportedly pack a 4000mAh battery with support for 40W Magic Charge fast charging technology.

Further reading: Huawei Nova 6 5G, Huawei Nova 6 5G Price, Huawei Nova 6 5G specifications, Huawei, Vmall
Huawei Nova 6 5G Official Listing Reveals Storage Variants, Colour Options Ahead of Launch
