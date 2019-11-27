Technology News
Huawei Nova 6 5G Geekbench Listing Tips Kirin 990 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and Android 10

Huawei Nova 6 5G will be launched in China on December 5.

By | Updated: 27 November 2019 17:58 IST
Huawei Nova 6 5G Geekbench Listing Tips Kirin 990 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and Android 10

Huawei Nova 6 5G’s official teasers have revealed a hole-punch design

  • Huawei Nova 6 5G was spotted on Geekbench with 8GB of RAM
  • The phone was caught on the benchmarking site running Android 10
  • It will reportedly feature a 60-megapixel main camera with a Sony sensor

Huawei Nova 6 5G will be unveiled on December 5, but some of its key specifications have already surfaced online and its design has been teased as well. Ahead of its official debut, the Huawei Nova 6 5G has allegedly been spotted on Geekbench, divulging some key details about it. The phone's visit to the benchmarking platform revealed that it will pack 8GB of RAM and will run Android 10 on the software side with Huawei's custom EMUI skin on top. The Huawei Nova 6 5G's Geekbench listing also revealed that it will pack an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin processor.

The Huawei Nova 6 5G was allegedly spotted on Geekbench carrying the model number “HUAWEI WLZ-AN00”. It scored 3821 in Geekbench 4's single-core test and put up a respectable tally of 11,963 in the multi-core test. The device was spotted running Android 10 and drew power from an octa-core HiSilicon SoC clocked at 1.86GHz. The processor in question is tipped to be the in-house Kirin 990 5G SoC. The Geekbench listing of the Huawei WLZ-AN00 was first reported by NashvilleChatter.

Notably, the Geekbench listing tips that the Huawei Nova 6 5G will pack 8GB of RAM. But as per previous leaks, Huawei might also launch another variant that will come equipped with 12GB of RAM. It will reportedly feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD display with a pill-shaped hole-punch that will house dual-selfie cameras, something that the company's official teaser poster also revealed.

The Huawei Nova 6 5G will reportedly feature a quad rear camera setup that will be headlined by a 60-megapixel snapper. The main camera will employ the Sony IMX686 sensor, accompanied by a 16-megapixel snapper, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras at the back. On the front will be a 32-megapixel main camera for selfies assisted by a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera. The upcoming Huawei phone will reportedly pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for 40W Magic Charge fast charging technology.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Nova 6 5G, Huawei Nova 6 5G Specifications
