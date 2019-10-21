Technology News
loading

Huawei Nova 5z With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Nova 5z price starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

By | Updated: 21 October 2019 13:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Nova 5z With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Nova 5z is powered by octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 5z price goes up to CNY 1,799 for 8GB + 128GB variant
  • The phone comes as a cheaper variant of the Nova 5i Pro
  • Huawei has offered a full-HD+ display on the Nova 5z

Huawei Nova 5z has been launched in China as a cheaper variant of the Nova 5i Pro that debuted earlier this year. The new Huawei Nova phone comes with a hole-punch display design and sports a quad rear camera setup. The smartphone also flaunts a gradient back finish. Further, the Nova 5z comes preloaded with Huawei's Ark Compiler to enhance app performance. There is 7nm octa-core HiSilicon Kirin SoC that is touted to deliver 80 percent improved CPU performance over the previous Kirin chipset. The Nova 5z also comes with selfie-focussed features such as AI Beauty to persuade young customers.

Huawei Nova 5z price

Huawei Nova 5z price is set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,000). Both variants are currently available for reservations through VMall in China with its first sale scheduled for November 1. Furthermore, the smartphone comes in Black, Blue, and Green colour options.

Details about the global launch of the Huawei Nova 5z are yet to be revealed.

To recall, the Huawei Nova 5i Pro was launched in China back in July with a price tag starting at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,000).

Huawei Nova 5z specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 5z runs Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1 and features a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the quad rear camera setup of the Huawei Nova 5z includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens. The camera setup also includes two 2-megapixel sensors for macro photography and depth sensing. Further, the handset also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

The Nova 5z has up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. There is also an array of sensors that include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Huawei has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Nova 5z that supports standard 10v/2A charging through the bundled charger. Besides, the phone measures 156.1x73.9x8.3mm and weighs 178 grams.

Huawei Nova 5z

Huawei Nova 5z

Display6.26-inch
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Nova 5z price, Huawei Nova 5z specifications, Huawei Nova 5z, Huawei
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Facebook Set to Launch Dedicated News Section, Reaches Deal With Major Publishers: Report
Vivo iQoo Neo Snapdragon 855 Edition Confirmed to Pack 256GB of UFS 3.0 Storage
Huawei Nova 5z With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
  2. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Kicks Off: All the Best Offers Today
  3. WhatsApp Splash Screen Feature Spotted: Here's How to Get It
  4. Amazon's Big Diwali Special Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers
  5. PUBG Mobile Diwali Event Now Live, Call of Duty: Mobile Event Announced
  6. Vivo U3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched
  7. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
  8. ISRO Releases Chandrayaan-2's First Illuminated Image of the Lunar Surface
  9. Vivo Y11 (2019) With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Vivo V17 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Vodafone Rs. 30 Prepaid Plan Launched With Full Talk Time, 28 Days Validity: Report
  2. Assembly Elections 2019: Facebook Alerts People to Vote During Maharashtra, Haryana Polls
  3. Vivo iQoo Neo Snapdragon 855 Edition Confirmed to Pack 256GB of UFS 3.0 Storage
  4. Huawei Nova 5z With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Next Sale Tomorrow via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price, Specifications
  6. Facebook Set to Launch Dedicated News Section, Reaches Deal With Major Publishers: Report
  7. Russian Group Hijacked Iranian Spying Operation, Officials Say
  8. Xiaomi Plans to Launch More Than 10 5G Phones Next Year, CEO Lei Jun Reveals
  9. Facebook Hit by $35 Billion Class-Action Lawsuit Over Misuse of Facial Recognition Data
  10. Libra Won’t Be Controlled by a Single Company, Facebook Executive Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.