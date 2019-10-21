Huawei Nova 5z has been launched in China as a cheaper variant of the Nova 5i Pro that debuted earlier this year. The new Huawei Nova phone comes with a hole-punch display design and sports a quad rear camera setup. The smartphone also flaunts a gradient back finish. Further, the Nova 5z comes preloaded with Huawei's Ark Compiler to enhance app performance. There is 7nm octa-core HiSilicon Kirin SoC that is touted to deliver 80 percent improved CPU performance over the previous Kirin chipset. The Nova 5z also comes with selfie-focussed features such as AI Beauty to persuade young customers.

Huawei Nova 5z price

Huawei Nova 5z price is set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,000). Both variants are currently available for reservations through VMall in China with its first sale scheduled for November 1. Furthermore, the smartphone comes in Black, Blue, and Green colour options.

Details about the global launch of the Huawei Nova 5z are yet to be revealed.

To recall, the Huawei Nova 5i Pro was launched in China back in July with a price tag starting at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,000).

Huawei Nova 5z specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 5z runs Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1 and features a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the quad rear camera setup of the Huawei Nova 5z includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens. The camera setup also includes two 2-megapixel sensors for macro photography and depth sensing. Further, the handset also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

The Nova 5z has up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. There is also an array of sensors that include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Huawei has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Nova 5z that supports standard 10v/2A charging through the bundled charger. Besides, the phone measures 156.1x73.9x8.3mm and weighs 178 grams.