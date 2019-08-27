Huawei Nova 5T is now official. The Chinese smartphone maker on Tuesday unveiled the smartphone at an event in Malaysia. The Nova 5T is the same smartphone that was launched by Huawei sub-brand Honor as Honor 20. The only visible difference between the two phones is the increased amount of RAM in the Nova 5T. It comes with features like a full-HD+ screen, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, quad-camera setup, and a 3,750mAh battery. The phone uses a hole-punch design for the selfie camera.

Huawei Nova 5T price

Huawei has priced the Nova 5T at MYR 1,599 (roughly Rs. 27,200) for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant. The company will be offering the phone in Midsummer Purple, Crush Blue, and Black colour options. The pre-orders for the Huawei Nova 5T open August 29 at the company online store and 3ex.com.my. The sales open September 7. There is no word on when Huawei will be releasing the phone in other markets. It is unlikely to reach India as Honor already sells the Honor 20 in the country.

Huawei Nova 5T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 5T runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 10. The phone features a 6.26-inch All-View full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen. It is powered by octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. On the imaging front, Huawei has included a quad-camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on board as well in a hole-punch design.

Additionally, the Nova 5T packs 3,750mAh battery with support 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge technology as well as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. You will also get 128GB of onboard storage, however there is no expansion slot.

Among the connectivity options, there is Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C present on the Nova 5T.