Huawei is getting ready to introduce a new smartphone in its Nova lineup. The company's Malaysia unit on Tuesday teased the global announcement of the new Huawei Nova 5T smartphone and revealed that it will offering the first look at the phone during the #WeAreNova Fashion Showcase on August 25 during the Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week. The phone was recently spotted in the Android Enterprise Solution Directory, before being removed. Some rumours indicate that the Nova 5T may turn out to be just a rebranded Honor 20.

The Huawei Malaysia chapter announced the Nova 5T launch date in a Facebook post, however the company has not shared any other details about the phone. Huawei's Nova 5 lineup already includes phones like Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, Nova 5i, and Nova 5i Pro. The Huawei Nova 5T will be the fifth phone in the series.

If the specifications briefly listed on Google's Android Enterprise Solution Directory were accurate, the Huawei Nova 5T will include a 5.5-inch screen with a hole-punch, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

However, if the Nova 5T is indeed a rebranded version of Honor 20, it will feature a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) All-View display along with a hole-punch selfie camera and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone will use HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 3,750mAh battery. The phone will also pack a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

With not much credible information available at this point, we will have to wait until August 25 to get the official details. The smartphone should make its way to other markets in one or the other forms.