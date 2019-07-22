Technology News
Huawei Mate 30 Lite aka Nova 5i Pro Live Images Surface Online

The smartphone will be launched as the Nova 5i Pro in Europe.

By | Updated: 22 July 2019 18:47 IST
Huawei Mate 30 Lite aka Nova 5i Pro Live Images Surface Online

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

The back of the Mate 30 Lite looks quite similar to the Mate 20 Pro from last year

Highlights
  • Alleged images of the Huawei Mate 30 Lite surface online
  • The images reveal the design in much detail
  • Mate 30 series is slated to release later this year

Huawei Mate 30 Lite aka Huawei Nova 5i Pro, anticipated to be the company's upcoming mid-range smartphone, was spotted last week on Chinese certification site, TENAA. And now, alleged new images of the Huawei Mate 30 Lite have surfaced online, giving a much clearer idea on the phone's design. Moreover, the newly leaked images are pretty much in line with the sample shots that were earlier spotted on TENAA. The Huawei Mate 30 Lite will be a part of the Mate 30 series slated to release this fall and the phone is rumoured to be launching as the Nova 5i Pro for the European market.

Spotted by Slashleaks, the alleged images of the Huawei Mate 30 Lite aka Nova 5i Pro, show that the the phone sports the model number SPN-AL00, which is the same model number that was spotted in the TENAA listing, further suggesting that these leaked images are indeed of the Huawei Mate 30 Lite.

Moving on, the leaked images of the Huawei Mate 30 Lite aka Nova 5i Pro show that the upcoming smartphone will be featuring a 6.26-inch IPS display with a hole-punch selfie camera located in the top-left corner. Over to the back, the smartphone's design is reminiscent of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro from last year. The quad rear camera setup in the square housing is said to be equipped with 48-megapixel (primary camera), 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel, and 2-megapixel image sensors. Beneath the camera is the fingerprint sensor for secure authentication. Other specifications include Android 9.0 Pie OS, a HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC under the hood, and a 3,900mAh battery.

The Huawei Mate 30 Lite is slated to release this fall as part of the Mate 30 series smartphones. But considering the smartphone has been leaked left, right, and centre, apart from already being listed on TENAA, an imminent launch date can't be ruled out. Lastly, as we mentioned above, the Mate 30 Lite is anticipated to be launched as the Nova 5i Pro in Europe.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Mate 30 Lite, Nova 5i Pro, TENNA, Leak, Android, Android 9.0 Pie
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

