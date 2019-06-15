Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Nova 5i Pro Appears on JD.com; Official Nova 5 Promo Video Gives a Glimpse Released Ahead Launch

Huawei Nova 5i Pro Appears on JD.com; Official Nova 5 Promo Video Gives a Glimpse Released Ahead Launch

Huawei Nova 5i Pro appears to have a dual rear camera setup and a traditional display notch.

By | Updated: 15 June 2019 15:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Nova 5i Pro Appears on JD.com; Official Nova 5 Promo Video Gives a Glimpse Released Ahead Launch

Photo Credit: JD.com

Huawei Nova 5i Pro image shows the presence of a fingerprint sensor at the back

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 5i Pro specifications are yet to be revealed
  • The phone appears to sport Black and Green colour options
  • Nova 5 promo video shows a quad rear camera setup

Huawei Nova 5 family isn't likely to be limited to the Nova 5, Nova 5i, and Nova 5 Pro phones but also have the Nova 5i Pro as the fourth model. A listing on China's JD.com suggests the existence of the Huawei Nova 5i Pro. The new phone is expected to debut alongside the other new Nova-series phones on July 21. Meanwhile, the renders available on the e-commerce website point out its key features. The Nova 5i Pro appears to have a dual rear camera and a traditional display notch. Separately, a promo video hints at multiple colour options of the Nova 5 phones.

The listing of the Huawei Nova 5i Pro on the JD.com website carries its clear renders that highlight a display notch design housing dual selfie cameras. At the back, the phone appears to have a vertically-aligned dual camera setup along with an LED flash. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

However, the online listing doesn't reveal any key specifications of the Huawei Nova 5i Pro. The phone does appear to sport at least Black and Green colour options.

The Nova 5i Pro is likely to come together with the Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5i, and Nova 5 Pro on July 21. The launch event is taking place in China.

Creating some hype ahead of the formal launch, Huawei has released a promotional video on Weibo that reveals multiple colour options of the Nova 5 models. The video particularly shows a Nova 5 phone in Black and Green colours.

 

Notably, a recent JD.com listing of the Nova 5 Pro suggested four different colour options, namely Bright Black, Coral Orange, Dilemma Forest, and Midsummer Purple. The Nova 5 is also likely to have gradient finishes if we look at the early images surfaced online.

The promo video also shows off the Nova 5 with a quad camera setup. The phone doesn't have a fingerprint sensor -- presumably sporting an in-display fingerprint sensor, instead.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Nova 5i Pro, Huawei Nova 5, Huawei
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
OnePlus Leaked User Email Addresses via 'Shot on OnePlus' App: Report
Amazon Sued Again for Alexa Recording Kids' Voices
Huawei Nova 5i Pro Appears on JD.com; Official Nova 5 Promo Video Gives a Glimpse Released Ahead Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Phone With 64-Megapixel Camera in the Works: Report
  2. JVC Launches Six New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 7,499
  3. Uber Rides Get Cheaper With New Bajaj Qute Car on UberXS
  4. Xiaomi Set to Bring MIUI Update Based on Android Q in Q4 2019
  5. Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb Goes on Open Sale in India at Rs. 1,299
  6. TRAI Gives Telcos September 30 Deadline for Revised MNP Norms
  7. OnePlus Leaked Email Addresses of Hundreds of Users, Report Claims
  8. Samsung Galaxy A30 Gets White Colour Variant in India
  9. Tata Sky Unveils Room TV Service Ahead of Multi-TV Subscriber Deadline
  10. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.