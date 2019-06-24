Technology News
loading

Huawei Nova 5i Pro Leaked Schematic Tips Quad Rear Camera, Hole-Punch Display

Huawei Nova 5i Pro was spotted on JD.com earlier this month with a different design altogether.

By | Updated: 24 June 2019 12:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Nova 5i Pro Leaked Schematic Tips Quad Rear Camera, Hole-Punch Display

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Huawei Nova 5i Pro schematic shows major differences from the design of the Nova 5i

Highlights
  • Huawei unveiled Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, and Nova 5i in China last week
  • Nova 5i Pro schematic shows a square camera module at the back
  • The design is unlike what was spotted on JD.com

Huawei Nova 5i Pro has surfaced on the Web through a schematic that suggests a quad rear camera setup. The phone also appears to have a hole-punch display design. Notably, the leaked schematic of the Nova 5i Pro debuts online just days after Huawei launched the Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, and Nova 5i at an event in China last week. The new phone is likely to join the Nova 5-series in the coming days. However, the key specifications and distinct features of the Nova 5i Pro are yet to be revealed. To recall, the smartphone was listed on JD.com ahead of the Nova 5 series launch, but if the latest leak is to be believed, the image accompanying the e-commerce listing was incorrect.

Tipster Evan Blass, who's popular for revealing unannounced products through his Twitter account @evleaks, has posted the schematic of the Huawei Nova 5i Pro. The leaked image shows that the phone has four camera sensors at the back, assembled in a square module that looks similar to the camera setup of the Mate 20 Pro. There is also a presence of an LED flash and a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

The back of the Nova 5i Pro seems different from the back of the Nova 5i that has a vertically-aligned triple camera module sitting alongside a macro lens and an LED flash.

Aside from the back, the schematic purportedly shows the front of the Huawei Nova 5i Pro that appears to have a hole-punch display and an earpiece. The phone also seems to come with a power key and volume rocker and has a headphone jack as well as a USB port.

Huawei didn't announce any of its plans for the Nova 5i Pro while unveiling the Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, and Nova 5i in China last week. However, the handset was spotted listed on e-commerce site JD.com earlier this week.

As we mentioned, it is worth pointing out that the render featured on the JD.com listing of the Nova 5i Pro was completely different from what we have been suggested through the schematic. Thus, the Huawei phone is still a mystery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Nova 5i Pro, Huawei
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Price, Detailed Specifications, and Live Photo Leak Online
Huawei Nova 5i Pro Leaked Schematic Tips Quad Rear Camera, Hole-Punch Display
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 7
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus TV Tipped to Debut Soon
  2. Is Firefox Better Than Chrome? It Comes Down to Privacy
  3. Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Custom ROMs Get a Head Start
  4. Horns Are Growing on Young People's Skulls Due to Phone Use: Research
  5. Samsung Galaxy M40 Can Now Be Purchased Anytime in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy M40 Review
  7. BSNL Offering Free Access to Hotstar Premium With Its New Broadband Plan
  8. Is the Samsung Galaxy M40 Good Enough to Beat Redmi Note 7 Pro?
  9. Amazon, Toshiba Launch Low-Cost Fire TV Televisions With Dolby Vision
  10. Infinix Hot 7 Pro Debuts in India With Four Cameras, 6GB of RAM
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.