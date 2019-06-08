Technology News

Huawei Nova 5i to Get a 6GB RAM Variant, Alleged Geekbench Listing Tips

The Huawei Nova 5i is expected to make its international debut as Huawei P20 Lite 2019.

By | Updated: 8 June 2019 15:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Nova 5i to Get a 6GB RAM Variant, Alleged Geekbench Listing Tips

Photo Credit: Geekbench

Huawei Nova 5i is tipped to pack quad rear cameras

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 5i is will reportedly feature a hole-punch display
  • The phone has already been certified by US FCC and NCC in Taiwan
  • The phone’s 6GB RAM variant carries the model number GLK-LX2

Just over a week ago, an unannounced phone tipped to be the Huawei Nova 5i was spotted on Geekbench, and also received regulatory certifications in two countries. Now, a new variant of the Huawei Nova 5i has been sighted on Geekbench packing 6GB of RAM, compared to the 4GB of RAM that was present on its lower-end variant that visited the benchmarking platform recently. The Huawei Nova 5i was caught running Android 9 Pie and will reportedly draw power from the octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC.

The Huawei Nova 5i's 6GB RAM variant, carrying the model number ‘HUAWEI GLK-LX2' has been spotted on Geekbench, courtesy of two separate listings under the same model number. The phone scored 1516 and 1530 in the Geekbench single-core test, and put up a tally of 5193 and 5233 on the multi-core test in each run. As per the Geekbench database, the phone packs an octa-core SoC clocked at 1.71GHz, paired with 6GB of RAM.

To recall, another variant of the Huawei Nova 5i carrying the model number ‘HUAWEI GLK-LX3' was recently spotted packing the same octa-core processor clocked at 1.71GHz, paired with 4GB of RAM. The new Geekbench listing of the phone indicates that the HUAWEI GLK-LX2 will be the higher-end variant of the Huawei Nova 5i sporting 6GB of RAM, while the HUAWEI GLK-LX3 might be the base model that comes equipped with 4GB of RAM.

Huawei's Nova series phones have usually made their international debut under the ‘P Lite' moniker, and as per rumours, the Nova 5i will be launched in markets outside China as the Huawei P20 Lite. The Huawei Nova 5i is tipped to pack quad rear cameras and a 5.84-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display.

As per the NCC database, the Nova 5i will offer 128GB of internal storage that can further be expanded up to 512GB, while a USB Type-C port will be there for charging and file transfer. There is no word on the official launch of the Nova 5i right now.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Nova 5i, Huawei Nova 5i 6GB RAM Variant, Huawei Nova 5i Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Asus ZenFone 6 to Launch in India as Asus 6z on June 19, Company Confirms
Trump Gets Trolled After Tweeting That the Moon Is Part of Mars
Huawei Nova 5i to Get a 6GB RAM Variant, Alleged Geekbench Listing Tips
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 to Launch in India as Asus 6z on June 19, Company Confirms
  2. OnePlus 6T, iPhone X Discounts Revealed for Amazon Fab Phone Fest
  3. Boeing Wanted to Wait 3 Years to Fix Safety Alert on 737 Max
  4. HMD's Pranav Shroff on Why the Company May Launch Fewer 'Plus' Phones
  5. Mi Band 4 Teaser Confirms Colour Display Ahead of June 11 Launch
  6. Dell Launches ‘World’s Smallest 14-Inch 2-in-1’ Laptop in India
  7. Mi 9T Pro Spotted on Benchmark Site, May Be Global Redmi K20 Pro Variant
  8. Draft Law Proposes 10-Year Jail for Dealing in Bitcoin, Other Cryptos
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
  10. OnePlus 7 Pro Update Brings Phantom Touch Fix, Camera Upgrades
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.