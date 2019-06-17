Huawei Nova 5 series will go official on June 21, and to generate some hype around the upcoming smartphones, Huawei has revealed that the Nova 5 series will feature a 32-megapixel front camera. The official teaser poster shared by Huawei shows the front panel of a Nova 5 series phone with a waterdrop notch. Moreover, the accompanying text also states the Nova 5 series phones' 32-megapixel front camera will be assisted by a dedicated night mode for selfies, allowing users to capture brighter self-portraits in low light conditions.

The Chinese smartphone maker's official Weibo post shows the display of a Huawei Nova 5 series phone with a waterdrop notch. The design of the phone and the colour of the edges appear quite similar to the product images of the Huawei Nova 5 Pro, which has already been listed for pre-order on JD.com ahead of its official launch.

The more interesting information lies in accompanying the text, which states that the Huawei Nova 5 series phones will come equipped with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It appears the Huawei Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro will be the ones sporting a 32-megapixel selfie snapper, while the Huawei Nova 5i will reportedly feature a 24-megapixel front camera.

Huawei has also confirmed that the 32-megapixel front camera of the Huawei Nova 5 series will offer a ‘super night scene' (translated) feature. As the name makes it evidently clear, this feature will help users capture brighter and more detailed selfies in low-light conditions.

If leaks are anything to go by, the Huawei Nova 5i will be powered by the Kirin 710 SoC, the Nova 5 will be powered by the Kirin 810 SoC, while the Nova 5 Pro will draw power from the Kirin 980 SoC. As per a TENAA database listing, the Huawei Nova 5i will feature a 6.4-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2310 pixels) display, and will sport a quad camera setup at the back. We'll get to know more when the Huawei Nova 5 series is officially launched later this week in China.