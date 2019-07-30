Technology News
loading

Huawei Nova 5 Series Sales Cross 2 Million Units in a Month

Huawei Nova 5 series was expanded with the launch of Nova 5i Pro last week.

By | Updated: 30 July 2019 12:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Nova 5 Series Sales Cross 2 Million Units in a Month

Photo Credit: Weibo

Huawei Nova 5 and Nova 5i phones have surpassed two million sales record in China

Highlights
  • Huawei has made the announcement on Weibo
  • Nova 5 series come with quad rear cameras
  • The phones start at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,900) in China

Huawei Nova 5 series has surpassed the mark of two million sales, the Chinese company revealed through a post on Weibo. The Nova 5 series debuted in China last month -- with the launch of the Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, and Nova 5i. The Nova 5 series is designed as a successor to the Nova 3 range that was launched back July last year and is so far limited to the Chinese market. The phones sport quad rear cameras and have up to 8GB of RAM.

The Weibo post highlights that the 2 million sales record is related to the Huawei Nova 5 and Nova 5i models, namely the Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, Nova 5i, and Nova 5i Pro. While the Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, and Nova 5i were launched last month, Huawei expanded the range further by unveiling the Nova 5i Pro last week.

The Nova 5, which is the successor to the Nova 3, is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 27,900) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. In contrast, the Nova 5 Pro has 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options along with 8GB of RAM at a starting price of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 29,900).

In the Nova 5i series, the Nova 5i price is set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 21,900). Huawei also has the Nova 5i Pro that carries an initial price tag of CNY 2,199 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants are priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 24,900) and CNY 2,799, respectively.

Last month, Huawei announced that it shipped 100 million smartphones this year. The shipments number was revealed amid the ban imposed by the US government. The government, however, took a softer position and allowed US companies to sell their equipment to Huawei.

Huawei Nova 5

Huawei Nova 5

Display6.39-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 810
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Huawei Nova 5 Pro

Huawei Nova 5 Pro

Display6.39-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 980
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Huawei Nova 5i

Huawei Nova 5i

Display6.40-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 710
Front Camera24-megapixel
Rear Camera24-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2310 pixels
Huawei Nova 5i Pro

Huawei Nova 5i Pro

Display6.26-inch
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Nova 5 price, Huawei Nova 5 Pro price, Huawei Nova 5i price, Huawei Nova 5i Pro price, Huawei Nova 5, Huawei Nova 5 Pro, Huawei Nova 5i, Huawei Nova 5i Pro, Huawei
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
The Family Man, Amazon’s Next Indian Series With Manoj Bajpayee, to Release in September on Prime Video
Huawei Nova 5 Series Sales Cross 2 Million Units in a Month
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 31 in India
  2. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System Reportedly Confirmed to Arrive Soon
  3. Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Realme Online Store Today
  4. All You Need to Know About eFootball PES 2020 Demo
  5. BSNL’s New Rs. 1,188 Prepaid Pack Offers Unlimited Calls for 345 Days
  6. Realme 3 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, and More to Be Discounted During Realme Sale
  7. Google Pixel 4 Confirmed to Feature Face Unlock, Motion Sense Gestures
  8. Google Confirms Paying People $5 to Scan Their Face for Pixel 4
  9. Vivo Z1 Pro Now on Open Sale in India
  10. Avengers: Endgame Now Available on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony A9G Bravia 4K OLED Android TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,69,900 Onwards
  2. Avengers: Endgame Now Available on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube in India
  3. Huawei Nova 5 Series Sales Cross 2 Million Units in a Month
  4. The Family Man, Amazon’s Next Indian Series With Manoj Bajpayee, to Release in September on Prime Video
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s Red, Green Colour Variants Leaked, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G 3C Listing Tips 25W Charging Support
  6. Capital One Bank Targeted in Massive Data Breach
  7. Realme Calling Beta Testers for Mysterious Project X, Could Be Realme OS
  8. Facebook's Like Button Makes Websites Liable, Top EU Court Rules
  9. Microsoft Acquires Data Privacy, Governance Service BlueTalon
  10. PUBG Mobile Lite Becomes Top Free Game in Google Play in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.