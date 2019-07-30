Huawei Nova 5 Series Sales Cross 2 Million Units in a Month

Huawei Nova 5 series has surpassed the mark of two million sales, the Chinese company revealed through a post on Weibo. The Nova 5 series debuted in China last month -- with the launch of the Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, and Nova 5i. The Nova 5 series is designed as a successor to the Nova 3 range that was launched back July last year and is so far limited to the Chinese market. The phones sport quad rear cameras and have up to 8GB of RAM.

The Weibo post highlights that the 2 million sales record is related to the Huawei Nova 5 and Nova 5i models, namely the Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, Nova 5i, and Nova 5i Pro. While the Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, and Nova 5i were launched last month, Huawei expanded the range further by unveiling the Nova 5i Pro last week.

The Nova 5, which is the successor to the Nova 3, is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 27,900) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. In contrast, the Nova 5 Pro has 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options along with 8GB of RAM at a starting price of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 29,900).

In the Nova 5i series, the Nova 5i price is set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 21,900). Huawei also has the Nova 5i Pro that carries an initial price tag of CNY 2,199 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants are priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 24,900) and CNY 2,799, respectively.

Last month, Huawei announced that it shipped 100 million smartphones this year. The shipments number was revealed amid the ban imposed by the US government. The government, however, took a softer position and allowed US companies to sell their equipment to Huawei.