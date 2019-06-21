Huawei Nova 5 series is official. The Chinese telecommunications giant on Friday unveiled the new smartphone lineup at a press event in China. It includes three smartphones – Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, and Nova 5i. In addition to the new smartphone lineup, the company revealed the new HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, which is powering the new Huawei Nova 5 smartphone. Based on the 7nm manufacturing process, the Kirin 810 SoC packs two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.27GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.88GHz, paired with Mali-G52 GPU.

While the Huawei Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro sport a waterdrop-style notch, glass back with 3D lighting effect, curved edges, and a slim body, the new Huawei Nova 5i comes with hole-punch selfie camera design in a plastic shell. Huawei will also be offering a limited-edition variant of the Nova 5 Pro in the Chinese market with slight design tweaks and bundled Freelace wireless headphones.

At the Nova 5-series launch event, Huawei also revealed that it has shipped 100 million smartphones this year until May 30.

According to Huawei, the Huawei Nova 5 Pro price will start at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,100) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The 8GB + 256GB model of the phone will retail at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 34,100). It will be offered in Bright Black, Midsummer Purple, Coral Orange, and Forest Green colours.

The Nova 5 will come in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, and it will be priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,100). The phone will be offered in Bright Black, Midsummer Purple, and Forest Green colours.

Honor Nova 5i price will start at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,100) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The 8GB + 128GB variant of the phone will be sold at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,100). The Nova 5i will be released in Magic Night Black, Honey Red, and Blue colours.

Lastly, the limited edition of Huawei Nova 5 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage will be priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 38,100).

In terms of the sale dates, the Nova 5 Pro, Nova 5 Pro special edition, and Nova 5i will be put on sale for the first time on June 28 in the country, whereas the pre-bookings for the phones are now open. On the other hand, Nova 5 will reach the stores starting July 20, whereas the pre-bookings for the phone will open July 13.

Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Huawei Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro run on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1.1 and pack a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and DC dimming support. The Huawei Nova 5 is powered by the octa-core Kirin 810 SoC, whereas the Nova 5 Pro will come with octa-core Kirin 980 SoC. The two phones pack 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage, which uses Huawei's EROFS filesystem. EROFS offers 20 percent better performance than the EXT filesystem that is present on many Android smartphones.

On the imaging front, the Huawei Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro feature a quad-camera setup, which houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 lens, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel shooter with a 4cm f/2.4 macro lens, and 2-megapixel shooter with a depth sensor and f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 lens and support AI HDR+ as well as support for night mode.

Among other specifications, you will get a 3,500mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. The Nova 5 Pro also includes NFC support, which is not present in the regular Nova 5. There is microSD card slot (up to 256GB) present on both phones as well.

Connectivity options on Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, 4G LTE support. The phones measure 157.4x74.8x7.33mm and weigh 171 grams.

Huawei Nova 5i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 5i runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1 and packs a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2310 pixels) screen. It is powered by octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, Huawei has added a quad-camera setup in Nova 5i, which houses a 24-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 24-megapixel selfie camera on the front as well with an f/2.0 lens.

Among other specifications, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery, 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot (up to 512GB), and a rear fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the Huawei Nova 5i include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, 4G LTE support.

The phone's dimensions are 159.1x75.9x8.3mm and it weighs 178 grams.