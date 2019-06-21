Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, Nova 5i With Quad Rear Camera Setups, Up to 8GB of RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, Nova 5i With Quad Rear Camera Setups, Up to 8GB of RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei also revealed that it has already sold 100 million smartphones this year.

By | Updated: 21 June 2019 15:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, Nova 5i With Quad Rear Camera Setups, Up to 8GB of RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Nova 5 Pro price starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,100)

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro sport a waterdrop-style notch
  • Huawei Nova 5i comes with a hole-punch selfie camera
  • Excerpt Nova 5, all new Nova 5 phones will go on sale beginning June 28

Huawei Nova 5 series is official. The Chinese telecommunications giant on Friday unveiled the new smartphone lineup at a press event in China. It includes three smartphones – Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, and Nova 5i. In addition to the new smartphone lineup, the company revealed the new HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, which is powering the new Huawei Nova 5 smartphone. Based on the 7nm manufacturing process, the Kirin 810 SoC packs two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.27GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.88GHz, paired with Mali-G52 GPU.

While the Huawei Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro sport a waterdrop-style notch, glass back with 3D lighting effect, curved edges, and a slim body, the new Huawei Nova 5i comes with hole-punch selfie camera design in a plastic shell. Huawei will also be offering a limited-edition variant of the Nova 5 Pro in the Chinese market with slight design tweaks and bundled Freelace wireless headphones.

At the Nova 5-series launch event, Huawei also revealed that it has shipped 100 million smartphones this year until May 30.

Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, Nova 5i price, sale dates

According to Huawei, the Huawei Nova 5 Pro price will start at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,100) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The 8GB + 256GB model of the phone will retail at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 34,100). It will be offered in Bright Black, Midsummer Purple, Coral Orange, and Forest Green colours.  

The Nova 5 will come in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, and it will be priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,100). The phone will be offered in Bright Black, Midsummer Purple, and Forest Green colours. 

Honor Nova 5i price will start at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,100) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The 8GB + 128GB variant of the phone will be sold at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,100). The Nova 5i will be released in Magic Night Black, Honey Red, and Blue colours. 

Lastly, the limited edition of Huawei Nova 5 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage will be priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 38,100).

In terms of the sale dates, the Nova 5 Pro, Nova 5 Pro special edition, and Nova 5i will be put on sale for the first time on June 28 in the country, whereas the pre-bookings for the phones are now open. On the other hand, Nova 5 will reach the stores starting July 20, whereas the pre-bookings for the phone will open July 13.

Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Huawei Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro run on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1.1 and pack a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and DC dimming support. The Huawei Nova 5 is powered by the octa-core Kirin 810 SoC, whereas the Nova 5 Pro will come with octa-core Kirin 980 SoC. The two phones pack 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage, which uses Huawei's EROFS filesystem. EROFS offers 20 percent better performance than the EXT filesystem that is present on many Android smartphones.

On the imaging front, the Huawei Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro feature a quad-camera setup, which houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 lens, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel shooter with a 4cm f/2.4 macro lens, and 2-megapixel shooter with a depth sensor and f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 lens and support AI HDR+ as well as support for night mode.

Among other specifications, you will get a 3,500mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. The Nova 5 Pro also includes NFC support, which is not present in the regular Nova 5. There is microSD card slot (up to 256GB) present on both phones as well.

Connectivity options on Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, 4G LTE support. The phones measure 157.4x74.8x7.33mm and weigh 171 grams.

Huawei Nova 5i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 5i runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1 and packs a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2310 pixels) screen. It is powered by octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, Huawei has added a quad-camera setup in Nova 5i, which houses a 24-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 24-megapixel selfie camera on the front as well with an f/2.0 lens.

Among other specifications, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery, 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot (up to 512GB), and a rear fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the Huawei Nova 5i include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, 4G LTE support.

The phone's dimensions are 159.1x75.9x8.3mm and it weighs 178 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Huawei Nova 5i

Huawei Nova 5i

Display6.40-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 710
Front Camera24-megapixel
Rear Camera24-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2310 pixels
Huawei Nova 5 Pro

Huawei Nova 5 Pro

Display6.39-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 980
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Huawei Nova 5

Huawei Nova 5

Display6.39-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 810
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Huawei Nova 5, Huawei Nova 5i, Huawei Nova 5 Pro, Huawei Nova 5 price, Huawei Nova 5i price, Huawei Nova 5 Pro price, Huawei Nova 5 specifications, Huawei Nova 5i specifications, Huawei Nova 5 Pro specifications
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Case Render Leak Tips Dual Rear Cameras
The Best TV Series on Netflix in India
Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, Nova 5i With Quad Rear Camera Setups, Up to 8GB of RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 7
TRENDING
  1. Horns Are Growing on Young People's Skulls Due to Phone Use: Research
  2. Xiaomi Announces 'CC' Smartphone Series Targeted at the Youth
  3. Here Are the TVs That Netflix Works Best On in 2019
  4. Vivo Y12 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Realme 2, Realme C1 Get Android Pie-Based ColorOS Beta Update in India
  6. This Startup Wants to Make Internet Access More Affordable Than Jio
  7. Nvidia GeForce RTX ‘Super’ GPU Refresh, RTX 20 Series Price Cuts Rumoured
  8. Vivo Z1 Pro Set to Launch in India on July 3, Company Confirms
  9. Redmi K20 Pro Explorer Programme Begins in India Ahead of Formal Launch
  10. The Smartphone: A Global Product
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.