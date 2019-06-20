Huawei Nova 5 series will come with 40W 'super fast' charging support, the Chinese company confirmed through a Weibo post. The series is expected to have the regular Nova 5, the Nova 5i, the flagship Nova 5 Pro, and even Nova 5i Pro. The Nova 5 Pro in the series was earlier expected to bundle with a SuperCharger to offer the fastest charging experience in the Nova range. Huawei through a separate teaser on the Chinese social media platform revealed that the presence of a quad rear camera setup on its new Nova range. The top-notch camera setup could be associated with both the Nova 5 Pro and Nova 5. Additionally, the Nova 5 Pro specifications have been spotted on the Master Lu benchmark listing.

Among key developments, the Weibo account of Huawei has confirmed 40W super fast charging support on the Nova 5 series. The company released an image that specifies the advanced fast charging technology. Moreover, the Nova 5 series that would consist the Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro alongside the Nova 5 models is expected to enable fast charging through a USB Type-C port.

In addition to the fast charging technology, the Huawei Nova 5 series is teased to offer a quad rear camera setup along with 48-megapixel primary sensor. The camera setup, as featured in a teaser image, seems to have a ToF sensor to enhance the photography experience on the new Nova phones. The image also suggests the lack of a traditional fingerprint sensor since the back panel doesn't have its existence. It is, thus, likely that the Nova 5 phones may come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Separately, the Huawei Nova 5 Pro has emerged on the Master Lu database with its key specifications. The benchmark listing, which has been provided by the Master Lu team on Weibo, highlights that the phone features a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also shows an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Further, the Nova 5 Pro appears to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a 48-megapixel AI sensor.

Huawei Nova 5 Pro benchmark listing shows a 19.5:9 display

Photo Credit: Weibo

The benchmark listing also confirms the presence of a ToF sensor, which is suggested through the latest teaser image. Moreover, the phone has an overall score of 334,491.

Earlier this week, the Huawei Nova 5 Pro surfaced on AnTuTu with a score of 315,816. The benchmark listing also mentioned full-HD+ display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage.

To recall, Huawei is launching the Nova 5 series in China on Thursday, June 21. The new range would have the Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro as the primary models as well as the lesser Nova 5i and Nova 5i Pro. Recent teasers have confirmed a 32-megapixel selfie camera and Super Night Mode, and multiple colour options on the Nova 5 series.

While the Huawei Nova 5 is likely to come with a waterdrop-style display notch, the Nova 5 Pro may sport a hole-punch cutout. Also, unlike the Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro, the Nova 5i could come with a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

The Nova 5 launch in China is taking place at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST). Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for the latest updates.