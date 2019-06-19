Technology News
Huawei Nova 5 to Be Powered by 7nm Kirin 810 SoC, Huawei Nova 5 Pro Hands-On Image Leaked

Huawei Nova 5 Pro will be powered by a Kirin 980 SoC

By | Updated: 19 June 2019 16:05 IST
Photo Credit: JD.com

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 5 Pro will sport a Kirin 980 SoC
  • The Nova 5 could sport a Kirin 810 SoC
  • Huawei will launch the Nova 5 series in China on June 21

Huawei has scheduled the launch of its Nova 5 series in China on June 21, but thanks to a series of leaks we already know quite a few things about both these smartphones. Huawei is expected to launch the Nova 5, Nova 5i, and Nova 5 Pro in China. The Chinese smartphone maker has already revealed in a teaser that the Nova 5 series will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The posted teased by Huawei shows the Nova 5 with a waterdrop notch. A recent post from the head of Huawei's smartphone division on Weibo states that the upcoming Nova 5 will feature a 7nm processor.

Based on the recent post by He Gang, Head of Huawei's Smartphone division, the Nova 5 is expected to sport a new HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC. This new chipset is based on a 7nm process and is said to be the successor to the Kirin 710 SoC. We have seen the Kirin 710 powering some of the budget offerings from Huawei as well as Honor in India. The post by Gang was first spotted by GizChina. The post adds that a 48-megapixel AI camera will also make its way to the Huawei Nova 5.

If the Huawei Nova 5 series does launch with this new 7nm processor, Huawei will be the first smartphone brand with two 7nm chipsets in its portfolio. The other chip is the Kirin 980 SoC which is powering the Honor View 20 and the Huawei P30 Pro in India.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Evaluation shop

 

Huawei Nova 5 will sport a 32-megapixel selfie shooter while the Huawei Nova 5i is expected to sport a 24-megapixel selfie camera. As per listings on TENAA, the Huawei Nova 5i will sport a 6.4-inch full HD+ and sport a quad camera setup at the back.

Huawei is also expected to launch the Nova 5 Pro at the same event and hands-on images of the smartphone have surfaced. The Nova 5 Pro has a waterdrop notch and a quad camera setup at the back. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner. Huawei is expected to ship the Nova 5 Pro with a 40W SuperCharger. The hands-on images also reveal two colours, Phantom Blue and Phantom Black.

The Huawei Nova 5 Pro also made an appearance of AnTuTu putting out a score of 315,816. The benchmark also reveals full-HD+ resolution, will have an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Huawei will be launching the Nova 5 series on June 21 in China, but there is no news of the series coming to India yet. The hands-on images and benchmark listing were first spotted by India Shopps.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Nova 5, Huawei Nova 5i, Huawei Nova 5 Pro
Aditya Shenoy

