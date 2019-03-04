Technology News

Huawei Nova 4e Teased in Video, 32-Megapixel Selfie Sensor Tipped

, 04 March 2019
Huawei Nova 4e Teased in Video, 32-Megapixel Selfie Sensor Tipped

Photo Credit: Weibo

Huawei Nova 4e teaser

Highlights

  • Huawei Nova 4e new teaser has been published on Weibo
  • This suggests imminent China launch soon, exact date not announced
  • The teaser tips waterdrop-style notch, 32-megapixel selfie sensor

Huawei has started teasing the arrival of a new phone called Nova 4e in China, and the smartphone is confirmed sport a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. The teaser states that the phone will arrive soon, and it should be a variation of the Huawei Nova 4 launched in December last year. The Huawei Nova 4 sported a punch-hole selfie camera, and the teaser suggests that the Huawei Nova 4e seems to have a more traditional waterdrop-style notch up front. The Huawei Nova 4e is presumably a more stripped down version of the Nova 4, and should come in at a cheaper price tag.

The Chinese telecommunications giant has taken to Weibo to post a short video clip and announcing the arrival of the Nova 4e. The video shows the outline of the top portion of a smartphone, and confirms that the selfie camera sits in the centre, and not at the edge, as was the case with the Nova 4. The Huawei Nova 4e, therefore, should most likely have a waterdrop-style notch up front. The teaser post also reveals that the front camera lens will integrate a 32-megapixel sensor. Unfortunately, there's only so much that the teaser reveals.

The Huawei Nova 4e is slated to launch soon, however an exact date hasn't been announced. The phone is presumed to be a slightly understated version of the Nova 4, and as mentioned, may come with a slightly cheaper price tag. Of course, all of this is early speculation and we recommend you to take it with a grain of salt.

The vanilla Huawei Nova 4 was launched in December last year and it features a display hole for the large 25-megapixel front camera, apart from a 48-megapixel rear camera with Sony's new IMX586 sensor that's part of a triple rear camera setup, as well as its gradient colour design. It runs on Huawei's own HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC.

Comments

Huawei Nova 4e Teased in Video, 32-Megapixel Selfie Sensor Tipped
