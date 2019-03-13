Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Nova 4e Alleged Press Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Waterdrop Notch, and 3 Colour Options

Huawei Nova 4e Alleged Press Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Waterdrop Notch, and 3 Colour Options

, 13 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Nova 4e Alleged Press Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Waterdrop Notch, and 3 Colour Options

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

The Huawei Nova 4e will feature a 32-megapixel front camera

Huawei Nova 4e is all set to launch tomorrow, toting a 32-megapixel selfie camera, but it appears that leaks will spoil some of the surprises. Alleged press renders of the Huawei Nova 4e have popped up online just a day before its official launch, and they show the upcoming smartphone in three colours with one of them flaunting a gradient finish. As per the leaked renders, the Huawei Nova 4e will feature a triple rear camera setup and a small waterdrop notch up front.

Earlier this month, the Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that the Huawei Nova 4e will be launched on March 14, after teasing that it will feature a 32-megapixel front camera. The Huawei Nova 4e appears to be a watered-down version of the Huawei Nova 4 that was launched in December last year, but as per the freshly leaked alleged press renders, the Nova 4e's design will also be different from its more powerful sibling.

To start things off, the Huawei Nova 4e is shown sporting a waterdrop-style notch, unlike the Huawei Nova 4 that flaunts a hole-punch display. Moving on to the rear panel, the alleged press renders indicate that the Huawei Nova 4e will pack triple rear cameras while a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is positioned beside the camera module. There is no word on the resolution of the imaging sensors or the software features that come alongside.

As for the design, the alleged press renders show the Huawei Nova 4e in Pearl White, Magic Night, and Garnet Blue colour options. The latter is shown flaunting a gradient design with blue and purple shades. The Huawei Nova 4e renders come courtesy of MySmartPrice, but there is no word on an estimated pricing or regional availability of the upcoming Huawei smartphone.

Talking about the specifications, the Huawei Nova 4e's recent Geekbench visit revealed that it will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.71 GHz. As per the smartphone's TENAA listing, the processor in question is the in-house Hi-Silicon Kirin 710 SoC that will be paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The Huawei Nova 4e will reportedly sport a 6.15-inch full-HD+ display and will draw power from a 3,240mAh battery. In the imaging department, the upcoming Huawei offering is tipped to pack 20-megapixel, 16-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Nova 4e
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
BJP Website Was Hacked for a Few Minutes, Says IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Marvel to Develop ‘What If’ Animated Anthology Series for Disney+: Report
Huawei Nova 4e Alleged Press Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Waterdrop Notch, and 3 Colour Options
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  2. Huawei Watch GT With 2-Week Battery Life Launched in India
  3. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  4. Oppo Reno With 10x Zoom, Snapdragon 710 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera Leaked
  5. Google Brings YouTube Music, Premium Subscription Services to India
  6. Mi TV 4 Pro 55-Inch Model Price in India Slashed
  7. BJP Website Was Hacked for a Few Minutes, Says IT Minister
  8. Stan Lee Cameos in Endgame, Spider-Man Sequel Might Be His Last
  9. OnePlus Announces Winner of New OxygenOS Feature Challenge
  10. WhatsApp Temporarily Banning Users of Third-Party WhatsApp Apps
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.