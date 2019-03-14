Technology News

Huawei Nova 4e With Triple Rear Cameras, Kirin 710 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

, 14 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Nova 4e With Triple Rear Cameras, Kirin 710 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Nova 4e price in China starts CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,000)

Highlights

  • Huawei Nova 4e is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC
  • The phone will be offered in three colours
  • The Nova 4e also sports a 32-megapixel front shooter

Huawei Nova 4e is official. The Chinese tech giant on Thursday introduced the new Nova 4e smartphone in China. The phone is a part of the company's mid-range lineup and comes with features like double-curved glass body, rear fingerprint sensor, and a 6.15-inch screen. The Nova 4e also packs three cameras on the back and a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. In addition to China, Huawei has also introduced the Nova 4e in the Malaysian market.

Huawei Nova 4e price

According to Huawei, the Nova 4e has been priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the 4GB + 128GB variant, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant of the phone will retail at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 24,000). The phone will be available for pre-orders starting today in China, however the actual sales will start March 21. Huawei notes that the Nova 4e will be offered in Garland Blue, Pearl White, and Magic Night Black colours.

Surprisingly, the phone will be released in Malaysia before China and the consumers in the country will be able to buy it beginning March 16. The Malaysia price tag of the Huawei Nova 4e has been set at MYR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the 6GB + 128GB version. There is no word on the phone's release in other markets, including India, right now.

Huawei Nova 4e specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 4e sports a 6.15-inch full-HD+ (1080x2312 pixels) IPS display with a pixel density of 415ppi. The phone runs EMUI 9.0.1 based on Android 9 Pie. It is powered by octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor, coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There is a microSD card slot (up to 512GB) present as well for further storage expansion.

On the imaging front, Huawei has packed a triple camera setup on the back of the phone, which houses a 24-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens, 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also includes a 32-megapixel front shooter with an f/2.0 lens.

Among other specifications, the Huawei Nova 4e packs a 3,340mAh battery, and offers Wi-Fi 802.11ac and 4G VoLTE connectivity options.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Huawei Nova 4e

Huawei Nova 4e

Display6.15-inch
Processor1.7GHz octa-core
Front Camera32-megapixel
Resolution1080x2312 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage128GB
Rear Camera24-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3340mAh
Further reading: Huawei Nova 4e, Huawei Nova 4e price, Huawei Nova 4e specifications, Huawei
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
10.2-Inch, 10.5-Inch iPad Models Reportedly Coming This Year
Huawei Nova 4e With Triple Rear Cameras, Kirin 710 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Smart TVs
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  2. Google Removes Over 200 Apps Infected by Adware: Check Point
  3. Shinco SO4A 39-Inch LED TV Launched in India at Rs. 13,990
  4. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Next Sale on March 20
  6. Samsung Galaxy A50 Now Receiving Update With Camera Improvements in India
  7. Huawei Watch GT With 2-Week Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Huawei Nova 4e With Triple Rear Cameras, Kirin 710 SoC Launched
  9. Stan Lee Cameos in Endgame, Spider-Man Sequel Might Be His Last
  10. PUBG Mobile Ban: Rajkot Police Reportedly Arrest 10 for Playing the Game
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.