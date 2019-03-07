Huawei Nova 4e With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Set to Launch on March 14

Just a few days ago, Huawei teased the Nova 4e smartphone while confirming its selfie camera details. Now, the Chinese giant has announced that the Nova 4e will launch in its home market on March 14. The phone is likely to be a variant of the Huawei Nova 4 that was launched in December last year. The Huawei Nova 4 features a punch-hole selfie camera, however the teaser released recently suggests that the Huawei Nova 4e will sport a more traditional waterdrop-style notch up front. The Huawei Nova 4e is presumably a more stripped down version of the Nova 4, and should come in at a cheaper price point.

Huawei has taken to Weibo to announce that Huawei Nova 4e will launch in China on March 14. The launch date reveal poster doesn't reveal any other information about the phone. Thanks to the previous teaser, we already know that the Huawei Nova 4e will sport a waterdrop-style notch and a 32-megapixel front sensor. Apart from that, there's little else about the smartphone that has been revealed. We expect the company to release a few more teasers running up to the launch, hinting at more details.

Huawei Nova 4e is tipped to be a rebranded version of the upcoming Huawei P30 Lite phone slated to launch globally soon. The global variant was spotted on TENAA recently, and it is listed to feature a 6.15-inch full-HD+ display, HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, a triple rear camera setup with 20-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors, a 3,240mAh battery, and a rear fingerprint scanner.

The Nova 4e phone, as we mentioned earlier, is presumed to be a slightly understated version of the Nova 4 and it may come with a slightly cheaper price tag. Of course, all of this is early speculation and we recommend you to take it with a grain of salt.

The vanilla Huawei Nova 4 was launched in December last year and it features a display hole for the large 25-megapixel front camera, apart from a 48-megapixel rear camera with Sony's new IMX586 sensor that's part of a triple rear camera setup, as well as its gradient colour design.