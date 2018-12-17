Huawei Nova 4 was launched in China on Monday, as expected. The smartphone features a display hole for the front camera - not the first smartphone from the company to have the feature, with the sub-brand Honor unveiling the Honor V20 aka Honor View 20 last week for a launch on December 26. The Huawei Nova 4's other highlights include its 48-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor that's part of a triple rear camera setup, as well as its gradient colour design. The Huawei Nova 4 has gone up for pre-orders, and will become available to buy later this month.

Huawei Nova 4 price

The Huawei Nova 4 price has been set at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 35,300) for the 48-megapixel rear camera variant, and CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 32,200) for the 20-megapixel variant. They are up for for pre-orders via Huawei's Vmall e-commerce site, and will go on sale on December 27. Huawei will make the smartphone available in Black, Blue, Red, and White colour variants.

Huawei Nova 4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 4 runs EMUI 9.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie, and sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2310 pixels) display with a 19.25:9 aspect ratio, and support for 96 percent NTSC colour gamut. It has a 86.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Huawei Nova 4 runs on the octa-core HiSIlicon Kirin 970 SoC, which features four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.36GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The SoC is coupled with the 8GB of RAM.

The Huawei Nova 4 bears a triple rear camera setup, and as we mentioned, it comes in two variants - one with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture), and another with a 20-megapixel primary sensor. Apart from the primary sensor, the triple rear camera setup consists of a 16-megapixel 117-degree ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The setup is accompanied by a single LED flash. The company is touting EIS, 4K video support, AI beauty, 3D Qmoji, PDAF, and contrast focus on the rear camera.

On the front of the Huawei Nova 4, in the display hole (4.5mm wide), is a 25-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture, with EIS functionality. The earpiece is contained on the top-edge, and is just 0.85mm wide. There is 128GB of inbuilt storage on the smartphone, not expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (v2.0), and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, as well as face unlock features. A 3,750mAh battery powers the Huawei Nova 4.