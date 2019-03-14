Huawei Nova 4 With Triple Rear Cameras Gets a 6GB RAM Variant in China

Huawei Nova 4 is getting a new variant in China. In addition to the newly announced Huawei Nova 4e smartphone, the Chinese tech giant on Thursday unveiled a new storage variant for the Nova 4 smartphone. The new 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version will be joining the company's two already available Nova 4 variants with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The first 8GB variant packs a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back, whereas the other 8GB variant comes with just 20-megapixel primary sensor.

Huawei Nova 4 price

Huawei announced the arrival of the new Nova 4 variant in a Weibo post. The new 6GB RAM variant is now on sale via the company Vmall online store in the Chinese market. The Huawei Nova 4 6GB + 128GB variant has been priced at CNY 2799 (roughly Rs. 29,500). The existing 8GB RAM + 48-megapixel camera and 8GB RAM + 20-megapixel camera variants are offered at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 35,800) for the 48-megapixel rear camera variant and CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 32,600) respectively.

There is no word on the international release of the phone at this point.

Huawei Nova 4 specifications

The new Huawei Nova 4 variant, like other versions, sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2310 pixels) display with a 19.25:9 aspect ratio, and support for 96 percent NTSC colour gamut. It is powered by the octa-core HiSIlicon Kirin 970 SoC, which features four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.36GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

Other specifications of the phone include 6GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5), Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. On the imaging front, the 6GB Nova 4 packs a triple camera setup on the back, which houses a 20-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 lens, 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 super-wide-angle lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is 25-megapixel front shooter as well on the phone with an f/2.0 lens. To recall, Huawei Nova 4 was originally unveiled back in December 2018.

Meanwhile, as we mentioned earlier, Huawei has introduced a new Nova 4e smartphone in its home market. The phone is now on pre-order and will be available starting March 21.