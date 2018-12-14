Huawei Nova 4 Renders Leak, Tipping Design and 4 Colour Options

We are just a few days away from the official launch of the Huawei Nova 4 in China. The smartphone is set for launch on December 17, and it has been subjected to a lot of leaks. The Huawei Nova 4 is slated to be one of the first smartphones to sport a display hole for selfie camera design. The first to be unveiled with a similar design was the Samsung Galaxy A8s. The Huawei Nova 4 has now leaked yet again, this time in the form of renders, revealing colour options and design details.

Droudshout has managed to source renders of the Huawei Nova 4, revealing design details from the front and back. The renders corroborate with all the past leaks, and also suggest that the smartphone will come in four colour options - Aurora Blue, Honey Red, White, and Black colour options. The smartphone was teased in the Honey Red gradient colour option by the company just a day before.

The renders suggest that the smartphone will sport a true bezel-less display, and a display hole for selfie camera. The Huawei Nova 4 is seen sporting a triple rear camera setup stacked vertically, and a rear fingerprint sensor as well.

Past leaks suggest that the standard Huawei Nova 4 variant will sport a triple camera setup with one 20-megapixel sensor, second 16-megapixel sensor and a last 2-megapxel sensor. For the high-end version, the company has swapped the 20-megapixel sensor with a 48-megapixel sensor. Rest of the sensors at the back remain the same. Both the variants sport a 25-megapixel selfie camera with AI features. All of the other specifications of the two phones also are the same.

The Huawei Nova 4 is also tipped to sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2310 pixels) display, with an aspect ratio of 19.25:9, be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, pack an 8GB RAM, 128GB storage capacity, sport a 3,750mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and support 4G VoLTE connectivity. The TENAA listing suggests a 3,900mAh battery, dual-SIM support, and 156.47x74.8x8.2mm dimensions.

Huawei's Nova 4 will compete with the Samsung Galaxy A8s in China. The smartphone was launched earlier this week, and is set to go on pre-order soon. The smartphone also sports a display hole for selfie camera design, something that Samsung likes to call Infinity-O display. Other key highlights of the phone include a triple rear camera setup, up to 8GB of RAM, and a rear fingerprint sensor as well.