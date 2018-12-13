Huawei Nova 4 Premium Variant Tipped to Sport 48-Megapixel Sensor

Huawei is all set to launch the Nova 4 next week on December 17, and the smartphone's big USP is its display hole for selfie camera and a triple camera setup at the back. The smartphone has been subjected to a flurry of leaks recently, and a new slide has appeared online giving us more information. The Huawei Nova 4 is expected to come in a standard variant and a high-end variant, and only the premium variant is said to sport a 48-megapixel sensor, while the standard variant will not.

A new leak on Weibo suggests that the Huawei Nova 4 will sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2310 pixels) display, with an aspect ratio of 19.25:9. The smartphone will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, similar to that of its predecessor Huawei Nova 3. The smartphone will integrate the company's new GPU Turbo technology for amplifying gaming performance. It is tipped to sport an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. The Huawei Nova 4 is also tipped to pack a 3,750mAh battery with 18W fast charging, again, same as its predecessor. The smartphone is said to support 4G VoLTE connectivity.

Finally, the leak suggests that the standard Huawei Nova 4 variant will sport a triple camera setup with one 20-megapixel sensor, second 16-megapixel sensor and a last 2-megapxel sensor. For the high-end version, the company has swapped the 20-megapixel sensor with a 48-megapixel sensor. Rest of the sensors at the back remain the same. Both the variants sport a 25-megapixel selfie camera with AI features. All of the other specifications of the two phones are the same.

The Huawei Nova 4 was recently spotted on TENAA revealing design details, and it is seen sporting a rear fingerprint sensor, the triple rear camera setup is stacked vertically, and the front is a full view bezel-less display from all side, except for the small cutout on the top corner for the selfie camera. The listing suggests that the smartphone will sport a 6.41-inch display, 3,900mAh battery, dual-SIM support, and 156.47x74.8x8.2mm dimensions. Expected specs also include the latest HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and will run on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Huawei's Nova 4 will compete with the Samsung Galaxy A8s in China. The smartphone was launched earlier this week, and is set to go on pre-order soon. The smartphone also sports a display hole for selfie camera design, something that Samsung likes to call Infinity-O display. Other key highlights of the phone include a triple rear camera setup, up to 8GB of RAM, and a rear fingerprint sensor as well.