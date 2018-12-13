Huawei Nova 4 Honey Red Gradient Colour Option Teased Ahead of Launch

Earlier in the day, we reported of leaked specifications of the Huawei Nova 4. The smartphone is said to come in two variants, and the premium one is said to sport a 48-megpaixel AI sensor. The device is set to launch on December 17, and has been spotted on TENAA as well. Now, Huawei is teasing colour options of the Nova 4, and has also given us an official look of what the smartphone will look like from the back. So far, the company had been teasing the front of the device, which is going to sport the unique display hole for selfie camera design.

On Weibo, Huawei has now posted a teaser poster showing off a gradient finished back. The company is calling it Honey Red, which is essentially an amalgamation of Red and Purple colours. The device is seen sporting a triple camera setup stacked vertically and a rear fingerprint scanner as well. Of course, at launch, Huawei will launch more colour options of the Huawei Nova 4. The teaser poster also reiterates the launch date i.e. December 17, as mentioned above.

Based on the recent leak, the standard Huawei Nova 4 variant will sport a triple camera setup with one 20-megapixel sensor, second 16-megapixel sensor and a last 2-megapxel sensor. For the high-end version, the company has swapped the 20-megapixel sensor with a 48-megapixel sensor. Rest of the sensors at the back remain the same. Both the variants sport a 25-megapixel selfie camera with AI features. All of the other specifications of the two phones are also the same.

The Huawei Nova 4 is also tipped to sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2310 pixels) display, with an aspect ratio of 19.25:9, be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, pack an 8GB RAM, 128GB storage capacity, sport a 3,750mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and support 4G VoLTE connectivity. The TENAA listing suggests a 3,900mAh battery, dual-SIM support, and 156.47x74.8x8.2mm dimensions.