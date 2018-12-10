NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei Nova 4 Display Hole for Selfie Camera Teased in Video Ahead of Launch

, 10 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Nova 4 Display Hole for Selfie Camera Teased in Video Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Youku

Huawei Nova 4 is set to launch on December 17

Highlights

  • Huawei Nova 4 new video teaser confirms the front portion of the device
  • It is seen sporting a full bezel-less display
  • There's a small hole in the display for the selfie camera setup

Huawei Nova 4 will be unveiled on December 17, and teasers have been aplenty ahead of launch. The company has now rolled out yet another teaser, this time in the form of a video, confirming the display hole for selfie camera design. The smartphone's front sports a true bezel-less display, and a small hole on the top left of the screen to integrate the selfie camera. The Huawei Nova 4 is set to compete with the Samsung Galaxy A8s which is tipped to sport a similar display hole design, and is set to launch today.

Huawei has published a video teaser on Weibo, showing off the design of the Huawei Nova 4. In the video, the Huawei Nova 4 is shown only from the front sporting a full bezel-less design and a small hole on the top left edge of the screen for the selfie camera. The smartphone is set to launch on December 17, and past teasers have all been reiterating the selfie hole design. Past renders suggest that the smartphone will sport a triple camera setup and a gradient finish at the back. Expected specs include the latest HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and will run on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

As mentioned, Huawei looks to compete with Samsung, which is all set to launch the Galaxy A8s with the same unique front camera design. The smartphone is set to launch today, and the leaked renders of the smartphone suggest that it will also sport a display with a small cut out for the selfie camera. Samsung announced its new display plans back at SDC, with the Infinity-O type display featuring the hole design.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Nova 4, Huawei, Huawei Nova 4 Price, Huawei Nova 4 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A8s
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Samsung Galaxy S10 Screen Sizes Leak; Galaxy S10 Lite Emerges With Flat Screen Design
Apple Releases Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5, Makes Good on Last Year's Acquisition
Huawei Nova 4 Display Hole for Selfie Camera Teased in Video Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or G
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A8s Set to Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9.0 Pie Update Starts Rolling Out: Reports
  3. Nokia 8.1 With Android 9, Snapdragon 710 Expected to Launch in India Today
  4. Amazon Kicks Off Apple Sale With Discounts On 2018 MacBook Air, iPhone X, and More
  5. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  6. Samsung Galaxy A8s Specifications Tipped by Listing Ahead of Launch Today
  7. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 Smartphones Go Official
  8. Refreshing to See a Woman's Sexuality Acknowledged: Mirzapur Star Rasika Dugal
  9. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  10. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [November 2018]
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.