Huawei Nova 4 Bezel-Less Design Said to Be Shown Off in Live Stream, Concept Render Released

, 29 November 2018
Photo Credit: Ben Geskin/ Twitter

Huawei Nova 4 has been shown off by Huawei itself at an event in China during a livestream

Highlights

  • Huawei Nova 4 has been shown off at an event in China
  • A concept render of the phone has also surfaced online
  • An alleged Huawei teaser shows the design too

Huawei has recently been rumoured to be working on its first-ever smartphone with an all-screen design and a hole to fit in the selfie camera, something the company has itself also teased for a December launch. Now, reports claim this may be the Huawei Nova 4, a smartphone that was allegedly shown off by Huawei itself at an event in China during a livestream. Additionally, an alleged promotional poster has been spotted that teases the all-screen design. Lastly, a supposed press render of the Huawei Nova 4 is out, showing a similar design. Let's delve into the details.

First off, a report by German blog WinFuture.de claims that the front of the Huawei Nova 4 was teased by Huawei on stage at the occasion of the 18th large-scale birthday celebrations of popular Chinese singer Jackson Yee. The phone was showcased for quite some time with the main camera focusing on a close-up shot of the smartphone. The back of the phone was not expectedly revealed in the video, in order to show the major display design change. The live stream can be played back on Iqiyi; the phone is shown from the 35:30 time stamp onwards.

To recall, earlier this week Huawei released a teaser for a December launch of a smartphone with an all-screen display and a small hole on the top left for the selfie camera, and possibly other sensors. The tweet also claims that there will be a battle between Huawei and Samsung (Galaxy A8s) to be the world's first brand to unveil a smartphone with this kind of a display design.

Lastly, another tipster Ben Geskin, with username @VenyaGeskin1, has published what is seemingly a concept render of the upcoming Huawei Nova 4 with the same design as seen in the video and other leaks. Do note that this is not an official press render, and instead one created on the basis of leaks that have emerged in the past few days.

Huawei, Huawei Nova 4
